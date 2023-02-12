Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 6.03pm Updated: February 12 2023, 6.11pm
Erik ten Hag hailed the form of Marcus Rashford (Danny Lawson/PA)
Erik ten Hag hailed the form of Marcus Rashford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United sharpshooter to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday’s win at Leeds.

After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course to end in another hard-fought draw at a rocking Elland Road.

But United secured a late 2-0 win against managerless Leeds as substitute Alejandro Garnacho struck five minutes after Rashford headed the visitors ahead to take his goal tally for the season to 21.

Leeds United v Manchester United – Premier League – Elland Road
Marcus Rashford took his tally for the season to 21 against Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 15 matches since the World Cup and Ten Hag says that form will continue so long as complacency does not creep in.

“In general, you asked me ‘do you think you have a player in your squad who can score 20 goals?’ in August or September,” the United manager said. “I confirmed. I think he can do that.

“Now, if you are satisfied with it, then it will stop because satisfaction is going to laziness. You have to keep investing every day.

“But when he is keeping the investment and keeps the focus in every game and bring the energy in and the belief, he will score, he will keep scoring.

“I don’t know where it will stop but he has to go from game to game and during the week do the right things.

“I think as a manager, as a coaching staff we have to push them but finally it comes from the player. When he loses focus then the scoring will stop. Clear.”

Asked if Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe, Ten Hag said: “He’s definitely one of them.

“He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. Yeah, I thought I could get more out of him.

“But he has so many skills, such high potential and I think there can be even more.

“When he works well, he will even score more goals because he can score with his left, right and his head.”

Leeds United v Manchester United – Premier League – Elland Road
Alejandro Garnacho found the net shortly after coming off the bench (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ten Hag was also quick to praise fellow goalscorer Garnacho, having been frustrated by the teenager’s inability to convert one of two big chances he had against Leeds on Wednesday.

“Definitely (that was the perfect response),” the United boss said. “I had some talks with him about that. That is about taking responsibility.

“He had those chances but he was in the right position, the team brings him the ball, but also his investment I don’t want to look away from that.

Leeds United v Manchester United – Premier League – Elland Road
Erik ten Hag was glad to see Alejandro Garnacho take responsibility (Danny Lawson/PA)

“But once he is there, on our level you have to score the goal then.

“OK, not every chance can be a goal but of two, one has to be in. That is taking responsibility.”

While Manchester United turn their attention to Thursday’s Europa League clash at Barcelona, Leeds need to find Jesse Marsch’s permanent successor.

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala was “really proud” of the group but said a swift appointment would be beneficial, with ex-Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder the latest tipped to fill the vacancy.

“I think it’s helpful for everybody,” the Leeds interim boss said. “I think it’s helpful for everybody that everybody knows which direction of travel we’re going in.

“But in the same sense, I think the players are calm, the staff are calm and everybody else is calm so as long as it takes, it takes.

“I think the club needs to make the right decision and make sure that we get ourselves up this league and staying in the Premier League.”

