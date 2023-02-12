DUP will not drop block on Stormont Assembly sitting over organ donation law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DUP will not drop block on Stormont Assembly sitting over organ donation law

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 6.57pm Updated: February 12 2023, 7.07pm
(PA)
(PA)

The DUP has made clear it will not be dropping its block on the Stormont Assembly sitting so a stalled organ donation law can be implemented in Northern Ireland.

MLAs have been recalled to Stormont on Tuesday in an attempt to elect a Speaker and debate the implementation of the legislation.

The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse at Stormont.

Daithi’s Law
Daithi MacGabhann with his mother and father on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a weekend message to party members, seen by the PA news agency, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated that his party would not return to devolved institutions unless issues of concern around Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

He again accused the UK Government of using the issue as “blackmail” and also claimed Sinn Fein was trying to exploit the matter for political gain.

Sir Jeffrey said that the issue could be dealt with at Westminster with an amendment he will introduce to the planned Executive Formation Bill.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has raised concerns that this route would take longer and might prove difficult. It is unclear whether the scope of the Executive Formation Bill would be wide enough to permit the addition of such an amendment.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year, but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved in the Assembly due to the current political stalemate.

The DUP is preventing the functioning of both the Assembly and the ministerial executive in protest at the post-Brexit protocol.

Only the Assembly would need to be up and running to pass the regulations required to implement the opt-out organ donation system.

Daithi underwent another heart procedure in England last week.

On Friday, his father Mairtin MacGabhann implored the region’s politicians to do all they could to get the law implemented.

Organ donation legislation
Six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann (Liam McBurney/PA)

The opt-out system would mean people in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out. It is being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

In the message to party colleagues, Sir Jeffrey wrote: “It is disgraceful that the issue of organ donation is being used as blackmail for the return of devolution.

“We will not be nominating a Speaker on Tuesday.

“Westminster is sovereign and can resolve the issue quickly.”

He added: “I will be tabling an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill that will empower the Secretary of State to lay the necessary legislation and see this law in place.

“Given Sinn Fein’s politicking on the matter, let’s see if they take their seats in Westminster to help pass this law in the House of Commons. We won’t hold our breath. Utterly false outrage from Sinn Fein as usual.

“We have a mandate for the action we are taking. The DUP is representing its electorate and there will be no return to a fully functioning Stormont without unionists.”

Several previous recalls of the Assembly have all ended in failure due to the DUP’s stance on preventing the election of a Speaker.

