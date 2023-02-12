Irish soldier dies in parachuting accident in Spain By Press Association February 12 2023, 7.53pm Members of the Defence forces during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Irish soldier has died in a parachuting accident in Spain while off duty. Ireland’s armed forces confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday, and said his family members are being informed of the news. “The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain. “He was off duty at the time,” it said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar 2 Boy, 15, charged after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee 3 Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis… 4 Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years… 5 Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years 2 6 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 2 7 Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks 8 Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee 9 Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath 10 Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners More from The Courier Isma Goncalves hails 'amazing' teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,… Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning… Man arrested after armed police swoop on Broughty Ferry street Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son 4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap… 4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish… Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters… Editor's Picks How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and ‘take back control’ Gender reform has stalled – but it’s not the only SNP plan heading for trouble Six Nations: Four key points as Scotland beat Warren Gatland’s Wales at last in record fashion Ian Murray on ‘dream’ Raith Rovers debut for Isma Goncalves who has ‘paid back his debt already’ Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis Neilson silence Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney bringing his ‘relentless’ one-liners to Dundee theatre New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed Tayside Bullying in schools has been an issue ‘forever’, say Fife and Tayside teachers – but smart phones have made it worse Q&A: Getting to know people’s favourite Dundee bus driver, Glenn Taylor Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain