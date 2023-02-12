Irish soldier dies in parachuting accident in Spain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Irish soldier has died in a parachuting accident in Spain while off duty.

Ireland’s armed forces confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday, and said his family members are being informed of the news.

“The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain.

“He was off duty at the time,” it said.