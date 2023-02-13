New Toyota chief outlines leadership team bullish on electric vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Toyota chief outlines leadership team bullish on electric vehicles

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 8.40am Updated: February 13 2023, 8.46am
New Toyota chief executive Koji Sato (centre) with his new management team (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
New Toyota chief executive Koji Sato (centre) with his new management team (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The next chief executive of Japanese car giant Toyota has introduced a management team that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles (EVs).

Koji Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle by 2026.

That will be a Lexus, while the company will also beef up all its EV model offerings, he said.

“Lexus will lead the move,” he told reporters at a news conference in Tokyo. “I see myself as the captain of the soccer team.”

Japan Toyota
New Toyota chief executive Koji Sato, centre, with his management teams – (L to R) Kazuaki Shingo,Yoichi Miyazaki, Hiroki Nakajima and Simon Humphries (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

In a presentation, Mr Sato listed the various executives, each with different responsibilities, such as carbon neutrality, and safety technology, as well as overseeing regions like North America and Asia.

Hiroki Nakajima, who currently oversees mid-size vehicles, was named executive vice president overseeing technology, and Yoichi Miyazaki, who has been overseeing business operations, was named chief financial officer.

The selection of Mr Sato, currently Toyota’s chief branding officer, as the next chief executive was announced last month. The new leadership takes the helm on April 1.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan, has billed the move as an effort to stay abreast of social changes like electrification. At times it has been seen as lagging its rivals in EVs.

The company’s success with hybrids, which have both a battery and a petrol engine, and hydrogen fuel cells may be partly behind that perception.

Mr Sato reiterated that view, noting that Toyota is intent on reducing emissions with models that are already widespread. Most vehicles on the roads today run on petrol, he noted.

Toyota officials have always said they have BEV technology, which stands for “battery electric vehicles”, or pure EVs. But that market has so far been dominated by the likes of Tesla, Japanese rival Nissan and BYD of China.

“We have been working on developing BEVs, but the perception may not have reflected that as well,” Mr Sato said.

The electric vehicles Toyota offers cannot be just more EVs to keep up with the times, but “must answer the question of what kind of EV Toyota can offer”, he said.

Japan Toyota
Koji Sato said Toyota’s entire production system must be revamped to make quality electric vehicles (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mr Sato and the other executives said the company’s entire production system must be revamped to make quality EVs.

Toyota is also grappling with the high cost of the batteries, although lowering costs is not a goal in itself. The company prides itself on its “just in time” production system.

It will also make more intelligent cars that are safer and more fun, Mr Sato said, implying they will link to the internet and offer other entertainment features.

With its management reshuffle, Toyota’s chief executive and president Akio Toyoda, who is the grandson of the company’s founder, becomes its chairman. He did not appear at Monday’s announcement.

Mr Sato has also overseen the Lexus luxury division and Toyota motor racing.

The appointments still need shareholders’ approval, scheduled for the company’s next general meeting.

