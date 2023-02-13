Australia announces funding boost for indigenous population pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia announces funding boost for indigenous population pledge

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 9.08am
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced 424 million dollars in new funding to improve the lives of the indigenous population (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)
Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its indigenous people for past wrongs, the government has announced 424 million Australian dollars (£243 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants.

In 2008, a newly elected centre-left Labour Party government apologised to the indigenous population for “laws and policies of successive Parliaments and governments that have inflicted profound grief, suffering and loss on these our fellow Australians”.

The focus of the apology was the so-called Stolen Generations – 100,000 children who were taken from indigenous mothers under assimilation policies throughout most of the 20th century.

The apology was accompanied by the ambitious pledge to close the gap in life expectancies between indigenous Australians and the wider population within a generation.

Indigenous Australians dance in front of Old Parliament House in Canberra in February 2008 (Mark Graham/AP)

Key measures of disparities between the indigenous population and others have been tracked annually in Closing The Gap reports to identify and reduce a range of disadvantages.

The reports have shown gaps widening in some areas, including with increasing rates of suicide and incarceration among indigenous people.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose Labour government was elected in May after nine years in opposition, told Parliament the new funding reaffirms “Closing The Gap as a top priority for my government”.

Indigenous people, accounting for 3.2% of Australia’s population in the 2021 Census, are the most disadvantaged ethnic group in country.

They die younger than other Australians, are less likely to be employed, achieve lower education levels and are overrepresented in prison populations.

“These aren’t gaps, they’re chasms,” Mr Albanese said of measures of indigenous disadvantage.

Carol Hawk, centre, and Maggie Tann cheer and wave Australian and Aboriginal flags in Sydney in February 2008 after the prime minister’s apology for the country’s past treatment of its indigenous people (Rick Rycroft/AP)

On top of the 1.2 billion Australian dollars (£688 million) in indigenous spending announced in October, the new funding includes 150 million dollars (£86 million) over four years to provide clean drinking water to Outback indigenous communities.

Twenty-two million dollars (£12.6 million) will be spent over five years on combating family violence. Indigenous women and children are 34 times more likely to experience family and domestic violence than other Australians, the government said.

In three years immediately before the apology and the Close The Gap pledge, indigenous men died 11.4 years before the average Australian man and indigenous women died 9.6 years younger than other Australian women, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

A decade later, that gap had narrowed to 8.6 years for men and 7.8 years for women, the bureau’s latest data shows. Indigenous men now have a life expectancy of 71 and indigenous women 75.

