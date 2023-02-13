Palestinian medics say man killed by Israeli army in West Bank raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Palestinian medics say man killed by Israeli army in West Bank raid

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 10.10am
A Palestinian man was killed and at least seven other people were injured during a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, Palestinian officials said (Adel Hana/AP)

A Palestinian man was killed and at least seven other people were injured during a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, Palestinian officials said.

It was the latest death in a surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of slowing.

The Israeli military said it carried out raids across the West Bank overnight, and that troops came under fire during the arrest of two men suspected of killing an Israeli soldier in October.

A young man walks through the rubble of a building hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

The army said the two wanted men were injured in a shootout with soldiers and apprehended.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Amir Bustami, 21, was killed in the Israeli army raid. It was not clear if he had been involved in the shootout.

Tensions have mounted for months as Israel has carried out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, which were prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis last spring.

Some 30 people were killed in Israel by Palestinians in 2022, and at least 11 others in attacks so far in 2023.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

At least 46 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of this year.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants but others – including youths protesting over the raids and other people not involved in confrontations – have also been killed.

A worker clears debris at a damaged grocery shop in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war, territories the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for independent state.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said aircraft bombed a rocket manufacturing site and military installations in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched four rockets into southern Israel overnight. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza-Israel frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and air strikes as tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have soared.

