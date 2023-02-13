Police seal off woodland as teenager held on suspicion of murder of boy, 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police seal off woodland as teenager held on suspicion of murder of boy, 16

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 1.04pm Updated: February 13 2023, 8.53pm
Police in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy, with detectives sealing off an area of woodland beside a children’s playground as they investigate.

Essex Police said officers were called to Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a boy sustaining “serious injuries”.

The force said that the boy was taken to hospital where he died.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Officers say they are confident the incident was “isolated and targeted”.

On Monday a police cordon was in place around an area of woodland which borders an open green space in Waterson Vale, which is on a quiet housing estate.

An officer in a white forensic suit appeared to take photographs of a short path that passes through the woodland, from a road to an open area of grass.

A handler led a police sniffer dog around the wooded area.

The woodland has a children’s playground beside it where children played on Monday, and some floral tributes were left against the railings.

Forensic officers in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Essex
Forensic officers in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)

There is also a new section of playground under construction, behind metal fencing.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, head of major crime, said: “This is a shocking incident leading to the death of a young boy and I understand that many will be concerned after waking up to this news.

“We are confident that this is an isolated and targeted assault.

“The specialist teams are likely to remain in the area for the next couple of days in order to continue gathering crucial evidence.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, to contact us.

“Additionally, anyone with any further information is asked to get in touch.

“We have launched a major incident public portal, meaning the public can submit information online, directly to the investigation team.”

Waterson Vale incident
Forensic officers in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police said the 16-year-old’s family is aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

Bernadette Godson, 56, who lives nearby, said that she could hear “raised voices, just shouting” at about 11pm on Sunday.

She said the voices were male, she did not know how many there were and it did not go on for long.

She said that since Covid-19 restrictions had lifted there had been “problems with gangs of youths, particularly at night, congregating”.

She said she would call police and was asked to keep a log of incidents.

She said that on a previous occasion a neighbour had “challenged (youths) as to what they’re doing in there (the woodland), why are they pulling branches down off trees, why are they lighting fires”.

“I’m upset,” she said.

“It’s something that could have been prevented if they’d taken this constant youth behaviour up here with the drug-selling and stuff like that seriously.

Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Essex
Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, after the death of a 16-year-old boy (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We probably wouldn’t be in a situation where somebody lost their life last night.”

Liz Rudgewick, who lives near to the woodland, said she was unaware that anything had happened until 8.30am on Monday when she left her house to go to the gym.

“I’m quite shocked,” she said. “It’s just a sad state of affairs.”

The 55-year-old said that her children would play football on the green space when they were younger.

She said that more than 20 years ago there was a “problem with drugs on the green, but the police sorted all that out and there hasn’t been any problem since as far as I’m aware”.

A neighbour said it was “just a friendly area”, adding: “It’s a close-knit community – everybody seems to know one another.”

Waterson Vale incident
Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, after the death of a 16-year-old boy (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man who lives nearby said: “We have youngsters sometimes in the park there, the usual sort of noise, especially in summer.

“You hear kids playing loud music, drinking, stuff like that, but nothing like this.

“It’s quite scary.”

A woman who lives close to the park said: “There’s always noise and stuff over the park.

“It’s a park so the holidays and stuff tend to create more kids hanging around.”

She said there are sometimes teenagers there, “music playing out, like a little bar, cans being drunk”.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call police on 101 or online through a dedicated major incident reporting portal.

To make an anonymous report call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

