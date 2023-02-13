Stacy Lewis to captain Team USA at Solheim Cup again in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stacy Lewis to captain Team USA at Solheim Cup again in 2024

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 2.28pm
Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA for the second time at the 2024 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA for the second time at the 2024 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA at next year’s Solheim Cup, making her just the fifth woman to lead the team at two or more editions of the tournament.

The 37-year-old is already set to skipper the US against Europe in Andalucia in September at the 2023 edition, before resuming in the role the following year when it will be played on home soil in Virginia.

Lewis, who was ranked third in the world between 2012 and 2015, is set to become the youngest captain in Team USA’s history as they seek to win the cup for the first time since 2017 in Iowa.

The 2023 tournament will be played from 22-24 September, with next year’s edition running from September 10-15.

“This is such an amazing honour, to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup team,” Lewis said in a statement.

“Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity.

“I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colours are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation’s capital, is a true privilege.”

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added: “Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

“She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics.

“Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024.”

