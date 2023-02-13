Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 3.00pm Updated: February 13 2023, 3.28pm
Israelis protest outside the Knesset against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system,(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israelis protest outside the Knesset against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system,(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Tens of thousands of Israelis – waving flags, blowing horns and chanting “Democracy” and “No to dictatorship” – protested outside the country’s parliament on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system.

It was the largest protest outside the Knesset in years and reflected the deep divisions over the plan.

The proposed changes have triggered weeks of mass demonstrations, drawn cries of protests from influential business leaders and former military men, and even prompted a statement of concern from US President Joe Biden.

Israel Politics
Israelis protest outside the Knesset in Jerusalem against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Despite a plea from the nation’s figurehead president to put the legislation on hold, Mr Netanyahu’s allies approved a series of legislative changes during a stormy committee meeting.

The vote now sends the legislation to the full parliament for a series of votes – an opening salvo in a battle expected to stretch on for weeks.

“They hear our cry. They hear the strong voice of truth,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said from the stage outside parliament. “They hear it and they’re afraid.”

Mr Netanyahu and his supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power.

But his critics say the judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy.

They also say that Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for a series of corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.

The protesters came from across the country.

Israel Politics
LGBTQ activists were among those in the crowd (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Organisers claimed that upwards of 100,000 people were in attendance, with Arabs, women and LGBTQ activists, as well as leaders of the opposition parties, addressing the crowd.

They were joined by groups of academics, army reservists, students, LGBTQ activists, workers and pensioners. Police estimates cited by Israeli media were around 90,000.

Thousands of people arrived in Jerusalem on packed trains, streaming up escalators in the city’s main railway station chanting “Democracy”, cheering and whistling, and waving the national flag.

Hundreds of others gathered in protest at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, before marching toward the Knesset.

Israel Politics
Israelis wave national flags during a protest at the Western in the Old City of Jerusalem (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

In parliament, opposition politicians vocally protested at the proposed reform to judge appointments ahead of a committee vote which would send the Bill to the full parliament for a vote.

During an unruly session, members of the opposition stood on the conference table, pounded the desks and shouted “Shame!” as a key Netanyahu ally tried to hold the vote.

Simha Rotman, a Religious Zionist politician who chairs the committee, ejected several opposition politicians.

The motions passed in a 9-7 committee vote.

It was not immediately clear when the full parliament, where Mr Netanyahu and his religious and ultranationalist allies wield majority control, will begin debating the legislation.

Throngs of people marched to the Knesset a day after the country’s figurehead president urged Mr Netanyahu’s government to delay its proposed changes to the judiciary – moves that critics say will weaken the country’s Supreme Court and erode democratic checks and balances.

As the demonstration was winding down, Mr Netanyahu issued a video accusing his political opponents of incitement and “deliberately dragging the country into anarchy”.

But he also held out the possibility of compromise. “Most citizens of Israel don’t want anarchy. They want a substantive dialogue and in the end they want unity.”

Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they see as attack on the country’s democratic institutions, and chanted “Shame! Shame!” and “Israel will not be a dictatorship!”

“The people won’t have it,” said Boaz Zarki, a demonstrator in Jerusalem. “The separation of authority is critical to the existence of democracy, and we need to do everything in our power to prevent” the changes from passing.

Other large demonstrations were held in cities around the country.

Israel Politics
Israelis rally in Tel Aviv in protest at the judicial overhaul (Oded Balilty/AP)

At a joint press conference at the Knesset, former defence minister Benny Gantz said opposition party leaders are united “against the targeted assassination of democracy”.

Mr Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the country’s fifth election in less than four years. That election, like its predecessors, focused on Mr Netanyahu’s fitness for office at a time when he is facing serious criminal charges.

He has lashed out at the country’s police, prosecutors and judges, saying he is the victim of a deep-state style conspiracy to oust him. His critics say he is motivated by a personal grudge and his campaign will destroy Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.

The legislation approved in committee on Monday would give Mr Netanyahu’s parliamentary majority the authority for appointing all of the country’s judges – a step that critics say could pave the way for his trial to be dismissed.

A second change would take away the Supreme Court’s authority to review the legality of major pieces of legislation, known as Basic Laws.

His coalition also plans to pass another law which would give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions it dislikes.

Taken together, critics say this will destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and unleash a process similar to those in authoritarian countries like Poland and Hungary.

Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, a civil-society group that organised Monday’s demonstration, said the gathering was meant to send a message of support to the Supreme Court and a warning to the Knesset.

“We will fight to the end,” he told the Associated Press. “They want to change Israel from a liberal democracy to a dictatorship, a fascist dictatorship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Israelis protest outside the Knesset against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system,(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented