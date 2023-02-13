England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt secures £320,000 deal at WPL auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt secures £320,000 deal at WPL auction

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 3.18pm Updated: February 13 2023, 3.22pm
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt commanded a six-figure fee at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction (Jacob King/PA)
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt commanded a six-figure fee at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction (Jacob King/PA)

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and spinner Sophie Ecclestone both secured six-figure deals at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

Sciver-Brunt was sold to the Charlotte Edwards-coached Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore (around £320,000), while Ecclestone will play under England head coach Jon Lewis at UP Warriorz after landing a deal worth 1.8 crore (around £180,000).

England captain Heather Knight was among the big names who looked like she may go unsold before the Royal Challengers Bangalore came in with 40 lakh (around £40,000), with a maximum of six international players permitted on each the league’s five founding teams.

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the first player up and attracted the top price, with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying 3.4 crore (around £340,000) for the services of the hard-hitting batter, who watched it all unfold from the T20 World Cup in South Africa alongside her team-mates.

Former England batter Lydia Greenway hailed the eye-watering sums splashed on the top talent as a seismic shift for the women’s game.

She told Viacom18 Sports: “It’s massive. The amount that Smriti Mandhana has just gone for is unheard of in our game.

“You’d be lucky if you made that out of the whole of your career as an international female cricketer, going back a few years.

“It’s a life-changing amount of money. It’s about the security of it.

“I know these players can now just focus on playing, but I think for the youngsters, as well to see this happening, hopefully it will just encourage a few more young girls to pick up a cricket bat as well.”

WPL auction: biggest earners

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner rounded out the top three, fetching around the same price as Sciver-Brunt when she was snapped up by Gujarat Giants.

Each franchise began with a purse of around £11.5million to spend on a squad of between 15 and 18 players for the new tournament, which will last 23 days between March 4-26.

Even those not commanding top bids still fetched considerably more than they would elsewhere in the women’s game.

England all-rounder Alice Capsey was claimed by Delhi Capitals for around £75,000 and Gujarat Giants picked up England batter Sophia Dunkley for just over £60,000.

Issy Wong joined Sciver-Brunt at Mumbai Indians for about £30,000, while England bowler Lauren Bell fetched a similar amount as she was added to the UP Warriorz line-up.

England captain Heather Knight was among the big names who went unsold
England captain Heather Knight was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (Aaron Chown/PA)

In comparison, the Hundred paid its top women’s talent a maximum fee of £31,250 in 2022.

Four England players entered the auction at the maximum base price of £50,000, including Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt.

All-rounder Wyatt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt were among the unsold players on a list that also included England wicket-keeper Amy Jones, Kent captain Tammy Beaumont, England under-19 captain Grace Scrivens and Scottish sisters Sarah and Kathryn Bryce.

Broadcast rights for the league have been sold for £95million in an initial agreement covering the first five years of the tournament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt commanded a six-figure fee at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction (Jacob King/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented