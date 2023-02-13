We needed this performance – Jurgen Klopp relieved after Liverpool beat Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We needed this performance – Jurgen Klopp relieved after Liverpool beat Everton

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 11.49pm Updated: February 14 2023, 3.49am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday February 13, 2023.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday February 13, 2023.

Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief after Liverpool finally won their first Premier League game of 2023 with a 2-0 derby victory over Everton on Monday.

Mohamed Salah scored in the competition for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo notched his first goal for the club in the Anfield triumph.

Liverpool’s success ended a run of four league games without a win and lifted them to ninth in the table while struggling Everton remained in the bottom three.

Asked how he felt after the game, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Relieved – that’s it, that’s the main feeling since the final whistle.

“I’m happy with the performance. It was necessary that we played the game we wanted to play and not the game Everton wanted to play.

“You cannot avoid it all the time but they didn’t have an extremely high number of set-pieces. With the all aggression you have to show, you have to make sure you don’t overdo it because each set-piece is a massive threat and something they want to have.

“I thought we did that really well. On top of that we were super-dominant, switched the sides, kept the ball and kept them running.

“Both goals came from counter-attacks – that is allowed as well – and I loved both goals.

“For both goals we had three options in the box. A lot of things were different tonight so it was our best game for a while.

“We needed this game, we needed this performance. Our people absolutely deserved it. I loved the atmosphere – even before we scored. It is an insane atmosphere people create here.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche felt his side started strongly but did not recover after being caught out for Salah’s 36th-minute opener, which came seconds after James Tarkowski hit the post at the other end.

Dyche said: “I think they had the upper hand in the early stages without opening too much up.

“Our shape was good but then it changed in 15 or 16 seconds. We hit the post and didn’t react as quick.

“We know Liverpool are good in the transition phase and we conceded a goal without needing to.

“At half-time we said we had to use the ball better but then if you give away another goal so quickly it is very difficult, especially here.

“We kept plugging away but there were too many sloppy passes and too many turnovers.”

Dyche insisted that, as he had not got too excited after victory over Arsenal in his first game in charge, he was not downbeat about derby defeat in his second.

Liverpool v Everton – Premier League – Anfield
Mohamed Salah scored his first league goal since Boxing Day (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “The players have taken a lot on board so I am not going to be too critical. They have been working very hard, very diligently.

“I know the importance of this game to Evertonians but, on paper, you’d take three points from these first two games. That’s a start point.

“I don’t remember being too high after we beat the leaders. I was quite balanced about it and I’m quite balanced tonight.”

