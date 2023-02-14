Freediving couple break Guinness World Record for longest underwater kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Freediving couple break Guinness World Record for longest underwater kiss

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.03am
Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier taking part in the kiss (Photo Fanatics/Guinness World Records)
Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier taking part in the kiss (Photo Fanatics/Guinness World Records)

A Guinness World Record for the longest kiss underwater has been broken by a freediving couple who wanted to “inspire others to fall in love” with the ocean.

The four minutes and six seconds smooch between 40-year-old Beth Neale, from South Africa, and her 33-year-old fiance Miles Cloutier, from Canada, was achieved in the Maldives on February 4.

The previous record of three minutes 24 seconds, which was held by Michele Fucarino and Elisa Lazzaina, was broken after 13 years.

Couple looking at the camera
Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier celebrating after completing the kiss (Photo Fanatics/Guinness World Records)

The record-breaking pair met five years ago through their love of ocean conservation, with Ms Neale teaching on this topic, as well as free-diving, and Mr Cloutier volunteering for the programme.

Ms Neale said that she wanted to take on the challenge to “inspire others” to share the couple’s love of all things underwater.

“Through sharing our underwater love story, we hope to inspire others to fall in love with the magic and wonder of the underwater world”, Ms Neale said.

“You protect what you love and the oceans need all the love we can give to safeguard them for future generations to come.”

The duo travelled to the Maldives with their toddler, Neve, for the attempt – and took part in practice sessions in the open sea for three days.

Despite Ms Neale being a four-times freediving champion and Mr Cloutier an experienced free diver, they referred to the attempt as being “incredibly challenging”.

Couple standing together and holding a certificate
Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier with their Guinness World Record certificate (Photo Fanatics/Guinness World Records)

“We had to be completely relaxed and confident, even when our bodies were experiencing something else,” Mr Cloutier said.

At around three minutes, Eminem fan Ms Neale – who has regularly gone viral on Instagram for lip syncing to the rapper underwater – put on his hit Lose Yourself to get through the final minute.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief of Guinness World Records (GWR), said: “Beth and Miles’ incredible underwater feat leaves me breathless.

“What an incredible testament to love – an epic achievement helping to celebrate and protect our beautiful oceans.

“Congratulations to the happy couple – you are both Officially Amazing.”

The pair were given an official GWR certificate by adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar and cheered on by holidaymakers.

