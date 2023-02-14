Deep sea mining could threaten whales and dolphins, scientists warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deep sea mining could threaten whales and dolphins, scientists warn

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 7.01am
Dolphins are among the cetaceans that could be in danger from deep sea mining, a report said (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
Dolphins are among the cetaceans that could be in danger from deep sea mining, a report said (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)

The loud noise made by deep sea mining could pose a grave danger to whales and other sea creatures that use sound to communicate, scientists have said.

In a new report from the University of Exeter and Greenpeace, researchers warned that constant man-made noise might interfere with the unique frequencies that whales, dolphins and porpoises use to speak to each other and navigate the ocean.

The scientists said sound from seabed mining would “overlap” with these frequencies and confuse and distress sea mammals, causing them to change their behaviour.

They called for more research into the impact of the mining on ocean life, noting that whales and dolphins are already under increased stress from climate change and fishing activity.

A minke whale in the Thames, as a report warns of danger to cetaceans
Noise from deep sea mining might interfere with the frequencies whales use to communicate with each other and navigate the ocean (Yui Mok/PA)

Dr Kirsten Thompson, an ecology lecturer at the University of Exeter, compared the noise to constant roadworks outside a house.

“Imagine if your neighbourhood was suddenly disrupted by construction work that goes on 24/7 – your life would change dramatically,” she said.

“Your mental health would be compromised, you might change your behaviour to escape from it. It’s no different for whales or dolphins.”

Deep sea mining is a relatively new – and controversial – method of retrieving minerals and deposits from the ocean floor.

Some scientists think the materials that lie in the seabed could help create new, greener technologies like long-range electric cars, lighter rechargeable batteries, and wind turbines that can withstand extreme weather.

The study was published by the University of Exeter and Greenpeace
The scientific paper was published by the University of Exeter and Greenpeace (Ben Birchall/PA)

However, other researchers have warned that deep sea mining could affect the oceans in ways we do not expect.

Scientists are particularly concerned about the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) between Mexico and Hawaii, which is home to more than 25 cetacean species including dolphins and sperm whales, as 17 exploratory deep sea mining contracts have already been granted in this part of the Pacific Ocean.

“Deep sea mining companies are determined to start plundering the oceans, despite little research about the impacts this industry would have on whales, dolphins and other species,” said Greenpeace International campaigner Louisa Casson.

“Deep sea mining could damage the oceans in ways we do not fully understand – and at the expense of species like blue whales that have been the focus of conservation efforts for many years.

“Governments cannot uphold their commitments to protect the oceans if they allow deep sea mining to start.”

Deep sea mining companies have not yet received permission to start mining commercially, but may be allowed to later this year following March and July meetings of the International Seabed Authority, the body that regulates the activity in international waters.

