Man charged with theft after trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs stolen By Press Association February 14 2023, 10.01am Cadbury's Creme Eggs (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs were stolen from an industrial unit. Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11 which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery, West Mercia Police said. UPDATE | West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.1/3 pic.twitter.com/N2vr2iUbMo— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023 In a series of tweets, the force said the "eggs-travagant theft" unfolded at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire. "A number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen," police said. In a statement, the force added: "Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft." CHARGED | Joby Pool, 32, of no fixed abode has been charged with criminal damage and two counts of theft.The charges are in relation to the theft of chocolate from a unit in Stafford Park in #Telford on 11 February 2023. pic.twitter.com/VIBBeNL1w8— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023 Pool, 32, of no fixed address, is facing two charges of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was also allegedly broken. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police "eggcellent work by all involved".