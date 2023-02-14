Police probe potential hate crime after Brianna Ghey stab murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police probe potential hate crime after Brianna Ghey stab murder

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 2.53pm Updated: February 14 2023, 3.43pm
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)
Detectives probing the stab murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are investigating whether it was a hate crime.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Cheshire Police previously said there was no evidence to suggest Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

Police forensics officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Jason Roberts/PA)

But on Tuesday, the force issued a statement which said all lines of inquiry were being explored, “including whether this was a hate crime”.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of Brianna’s murder and detectives have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question the two suspects, police said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the schoolgirl’s family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

More than 4,500 people from 41 different countries have contributed to the fundraising efforts, GoFundMe confirmed.

Candlelit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, are set to take place across the country in memory of the teenager.

In the coming days, vigils are due to be held in cities such as London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast – with events in Liverpool and Bristol due to take place on Tuesday evening.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A number of police vans were seen parked in the surrounding area after the incident, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Floral tributes were left at the scene on Monday (Jason Roberts/PA)

A large section of the area was cordoned off by police tape, and police dogs were also seen at the scene.

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “shocked and truly devastated” by her death.

A number of schoolchildren, still in their school uniforms, placed flowers at the police cordon at the entrance to the park on Monday.

