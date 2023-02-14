Boat company paid out £300,000 after passenger injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boat company paid out £300,000 after passenger injured

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 3.11pm
Speedboat driver Michael Lawrence at Winchester Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Speedboat driver Michael Lawrence at Winchester Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A boat company at the centre of a trial following the death of a 15-year-old passenger on one of its rides had received three complaints from injured passengers in 10 years.

Speedboat driver Michael Lawrence was found not guilty of manslaughter after his boat crashed into a buoy in Southampton Waters in 2020, leading to the death of 15-year-old Emily Lewis.

Lawrence was however found guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to maintain a safe speed at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Michael Howley, the owner of Seadogz, was found guilty of not operating the boat safely.

After the verdict against Howley was delivered the court was told by prosecution solicitor David Richards KC that Seadogz had received three complaints from injured passengers in 10 years – with one person injured during a ride in 2012 receiving a £300,000 payout.

Speedboat death court case
Footage which shows the crash on Southampton Water in 2020 (Hampshire Police/PA)

Another man suffered a back injury in September 2019 which resulted in surgery for broken vertebrae, while a third person was injured in July 2017.

None of those injuries resulted in criminal charges. Seadogz is no longer in operation.

Howley’s solicitor James Newton-Price KC said he did not accept any of those claims would count as findings against his client during sentencing.

The court also heard a marine investigation concluded Lawrence “failed to follow recommended safety practices”.

Marine investigators highlighted “urgent safety considerations” and said that “few” recommended safety practices were being followed by “Mr Safe” skipper Michael Lawrence on the day of the fatal crash.

After examining the collision, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) called for high-speed operators to review their risk assessments to prevent further deaths.

Investigators found that “few of the safety practices” in its voluntary Code of Practice (CoP) were being followed by the skipper of the Seadogz Rib on the day of the crash.

Speedboat death court case
15-year-old Emily Lewis suffered “unsurvivable” injuries (Hampshire Police/PA)

The report described how Emily Lewis was “catapulted” into a metal handle in front of her, causing her fatal internal injuries.

It stated: “During the trip the passengers became accustomed to passing close by large navigation buoys at speed which resulted in them being unconcerned at the craft’s approach to the buoy and so did not attempt to alert the skipper.

“High-speed figure-of-eight turns completed during the trip increased the risk of hooking or spinning out.

“The skipper was operating single-handedly, at high speed, and did not see the navigation buoy, which was directly ahead, for 10 seconds before impact.”

The MAIB called on all high-speed craft operators to review their risk assessments and working practices under its voluntary CoP to prevent similar accidents.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said following the release of the report: “What is concerning, is that few of the safe working practices in the voluntary CoP were being followed on the day of the accident.

“These rides can provide excitement, entertainment and fun, and for this reason they are popular.

“However, this dreadful accident saw nine people sustain very serious injuries and tragically cost the life of a young person.

“I want to remind operators that they also have a duty of care for their passengers, and safety should not be compromised in pursuit of a thrill.”

Emily’s parents Simon and Nikki described how the ride, which they booked as a treat for their daughters, Amy, 18, and Emily, 15, had started out as exciting with the tight turns being “unnerving but fun”.

The family was taken by another Rib to the shore and then to hospital where they made the decision to turn off Emily’s life support system after being told she had suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain and her injuries were unsurvivable.

In a statement read to the jury, Mrs Lewis described the safety briefing given by Lawrence as “wishy-washy” and she was scared during the ride because she felt he was driving the Rib too fast.

The family said in a statement released previously through Hampshire Police: “We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don’t seem available to express our deep sense of loss.”

