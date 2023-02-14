Young man fighting for life after machete attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Young man fighting for life after machete attack

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 3.55pm
A police cordon outside The Dukes Head pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow (Timothy Sigsworth/PA)
A police cordon outside The Dukes Head pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow (Timothy Sigsworth/PA)

A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life and three other people were also injured in a stabbing at a pub in east London.

Police were called to The Duke in Wood Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 8.15pm on Monday following reports of an attack involving a machete.

Three men were found with stab wounds inside the pub and a fourth was found injured in nearby Shernall Street.

Three of the men, aged 27, 31 and 42, are stable in hospital, while the 22-year-old remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police believe the attack was targeted. No arrests have been made.

A police cordon in Shernhall street in Walthamstow
A police cordon in Shernhall street in Walthamstow (Timothy Sigsworth/PA)

Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.

“Whilst news of this kind is concerning, I would like to reassure the community that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them.”

Five roads near the pub remain closed and a police presence is expected to be in place throughout Tuesday.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including four ambulance crews, members of our Tactical Response Unit, a member of our Motorcycle Response Unit and a first responder.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated four people at the scene. We took them all to a major trauma centre, two as a priority.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three
2
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
3
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife
4
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
5
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
6
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
7
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
8
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
9
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
10
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested Picture shows; Prof Nigel Halford. Unknown. Supplied by Rothamsted Date; 02/07/2021
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success
The incident happened near the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google Street View
Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement
A police cordon outside The Dukes Head pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow (Timothy Sigsworth/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on…
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy?
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales

Editor's Picks

Most Commented