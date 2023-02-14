Convicted killer found guilty of historic sex offences against young boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Convicted killer found guilty of historic sex offences against young boy

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 4.05pm
Alun Kyte will be sentenced on February 24 (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Alun Kyte will be sentenced on February 24 (Leicestershire Police/PA)

A convicted killer who murdered two women in the 1990s has been found guilty of “violently” sexually abusing a young boy in the years before his fatal attacks.

Alun Kyte lured the child, who was then aged just nine, to his Staffordshire home with the promise of toys before punching, choking, kicking and taunting the boy in a five-year campaign of abuse, starting in the late 1980s, which also saw Kyte rape his victim on at least two occasions.

At a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, the court was told how Kyte gave the boy 50p after the first assault and threatened his family after each attack.

Giving evidence, the victim recalled how he was at times strangled until he became unconscious and was so scared that Kyte would harm his family that he decided, aged just 10, to allow the abuse to continue and “get it over and done with”.

Kyte, 58, is currently serving life sentences for the murders of 20-year-old Samo Paull and 30-year-old Tracey Turner, two sex workers, in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

He was also given a seven-year sentence for a rape committed in 1997.

The jury took around four hours on Monday to unanimously find Kyte guilty of four counts of indecency with a child, three of attempting to choke, two of indecent assault on a male, and two of buggery.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Kyte that he will be sentenced on February 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three
2
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
3
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife
4
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
5
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
6
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
7
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
8
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
9
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
10
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested Picture shows; Prof Nigel Halford. Unknown. Supplied by Rothamsted Date; 02/07/2021
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success
The incident happened near the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google Street View
Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement
Alun Kyte will be sentenced on February 24 (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on…
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy?
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales

Editor's Picks

Most Commented