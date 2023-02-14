Convicted killer guilty of violently abusing boy in years before fatal attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Convicted killer guilty of violently abusing boy in years before fatal attacks

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 5.21pm
Alun Kyte pictured after he was convicted in the 1990s (Leicester Police/PA)
Alun Kyte pictured after he was convicted in the 1990s (Leicester Police/PA)

A convicted killer who brutally murdered two women in the 1990s has been found guilty of violently sexually abusing a young boy in the years before his fatal attacks.

Alun Kyte lured the primary school-age child to his Staffordshire home with the promise of toys, before punching, choking, kicking and taunting the boy in a five-year campaign of abuse, starting in the late 1980s, during which he also raped his victim on at least two occasions.

At a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, jurors were told how Kyte gave the boy 50p after the first assault and threatened his family after each attack.

Giving evidence, the victim recalled how he was at times strangled until he became unconscious, and was so scared that Kyte would harm his family that he decided to “get it over and done with”.

Opening the trial earlier this month, Ben Lawrence, prosecuting, said: “This is a case in which the defendant violently sexually abused a young boy.”

Mr Lawrence said the abuse, spanning years, followed a pattern of increasing violence and, afterwards, threats against the victim and the victim’s friends and loved ones if they told anyone.

“That type of behaviour was repeated a number of times over the next few years,” said the prosecutor.

He added “The violence and threats used by Kyte would be an obvious explanation as to why his victim felt unable to tell anyone at the time.”

In his evidence, Kyte said that the events “never happened” and that the victim had never been inside his house, adding “he has got no reason to make these allegations” and that they were “made-up”.

During cross-examination, Kyte, 58, accepted he was capable of extreme violence but denied having harmed his victim.

However, jurors convicted him on all counts.

Alun Kyte court case
Tracy Turner (left) and Samo Paull (right) (Leicester Police/PA)

Kyte is currently serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 25 years, for the murders of 20-year-old Samo Paull and 30-year-old Tracy Turner, two sex workers, in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

Ms Paull, a single mother, met Kyte in Balsall Heath, Birmingham and her body was found near to the M1 in Leicestershire, almost 40 miles away.

Ms Turner met Kyte at an M6 service station and her body was found about 50 miles away, near Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

He was also found guilty of a rape committed in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, in 1997, with which he was charged prior to the murders and given a seven-year sentence.

Publication of Kyte’s name and his past was restricted during proceedings and the jurors were only given certain details about his past during the trial.

While being cross-examined, he accepted murdering Ms Turner by strangling her after she “pestered” him to finish a meal in a motorway service station, but continued to deny the murder of Ms Paull.

When asked by Mr Lawrence if he was still lying about whether he committed the offence, Kyte said: “It would be easier for me to take responsibility for the 1993 murder.

“In my prison life, it would take away hurdles, but because I did not do the murder in 1993, I can’t take responsibility.”

He also said he “just was not a nice person” in the 1990s, and struggled with a number of issues, including low self-esteem, after the breakdown of a long-term relationship.

He said: “I’d come out of a long-term relationship and I was hurt so I stopped getting in relationships and just had one-night stands.

“I was seeing women just as sexual objects rather than relationship material.”

The jury found Kyte guilty of four counts of indecency with a child, three of attempting to choke, two of indecent assault on a male, and two of buggery.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Kyte, currently an inmate at HMP Rye Hill, near Rugby, Warwickshire, that he will be sentenced on February 24.

2

