Tottenham suffer first-leg setback in lacklustre loss to AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tottenham suffer first-leg setback in lacklustre loss to AC Milan

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 10.11pm Updated: February 15 2023, 6.15am
Brahim Diaz celebrates his goal (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Brahim Diaz celebrates his goal (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Tottenham will have to do things the hard way if they want to progress in the Champions League after they lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

It was an insipid display at San Siro by Antonio Conte’s side and they were unable to recover from Brahim Diaz’s early opener.

They could have been returning to London with a heavier deficit, with Ivan Perisic having to clear off the line and then Malick Thiaw sending a free header wide as the hosts finished strongly.

Conte’s men, who have been chronically inconsistent this season against a backdrop of injuries to key players, will have to be much better in the return leg in three weeks if they are to have any hope of overturning Milan’s lead.

They have history of Champions League comebacks, with their run to the 2019 final littered with late twists, though this current crop seem a million miles away from that side under Mauricio Pochettino.

Milan, who were winless in seven games prior to Friday’s victory over Torino, are likewise a far cry from the outfit that eased to the Serie A title last season but Spurs barely threatened their goal despite plenty of possession and territorial advantage.

Despite that poor run of form, the Milan fans wanted to show just how much they loved their side on Valentine’s Day and before kick-off held up tifo signs saying ‘I’m not cheating on you’.

And the hosts were quick to give their adoring faithful a present as they went ahead with less than seven minutes on the clock.

Theo Hernandez got the better of Cristian Romero in an aerial challenge on the right and saw his shot saved by Fraser Forster, who then produced a brilliant stop to deny Diaz from the follow-up. However, the smallest player on the pitch was able to nod the second rebound home from point-blank range.

It was the travelling Tottenham fans who were left feeling betrayed by an all-too familiar pedestrian and passive start from their side.

They did began to get a foothold in the game and had numerous opportunities to test the Milan defence from set-pieces, but a host of corners and free-kicks were wasted by poor deliveries or defended well by the hosts.

The majority of the first half was being played in Milan’s half but Emerson Royal’s long-distance shot that was safely swallowed up by Ciprian Tatarusanu was Tottenham’s best effort.

The second half saw a resumption of what happened before the break – Spurs in control of the game but lacking the quality to threaten a leveller, with more set-piece deliveries wasted.

Harry Kane looks despondent during defeat to AC Milan
Harry Kane and Tottenham were left frustrated (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

There were some problems at the other end as Romero was booked for a reckless tackle on Sandro Tonali while Eric Dier picked up a yellow card which will see him suspended for the second leg.

Spurs could not make any headway and instead it was the hosts who finished the game looking for a killer second.

Perisic had to make a last-ditch clearance from Charles De Ketelaere’s goalbound header and then Thiaw was in acres of space from Rafael Leao’s cross but put his header wide from six yards.

Dier had a free header from yet another corner but made a mess of it to leave Spurs needing to turn the tie around on home soil.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Brahim Diaz celebrates his goal (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented