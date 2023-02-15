New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills four

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 5.25am Updated: February 15 2023, 10.00am
People stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand (New Zealand Defence Force via AP)
People stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand (New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

A cyclone that left a devastating wake of extensive flooding and landslides in New Zealand has claimed at least four lives and police have “grave concerns” for other residents who remain unaccounted for, the prime minister said.

Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of five million than any weather event in decades.

Police said at least four people had been confirmed killed by the storm, including a child caught in rising water on Tuesday at Eskdale on Hawke’s Bay.

All four fatalities occurred near the same North Island east coast bay, two in landslides and two by drowning.

People walk through flood water in Hastings, southeast of Auckland
People walk through floodwater in Hastings, south-east of Auckland (Paul Taylor/Hawkes Bay Today via AP)

A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay region recorded three times more rain over Monday night than usually falls for the entire month of February, authorities said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was unclear how many people remained unaccounted for, with several communities still isolated by floodwaters, landslides and telecommunications outages.

Police said 1,442 people had been reported uncontactable in the North Island as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Hipkins told reporters: “We expect the vast majority of these people will be accounted for. However, there are several people missing for whom police do hold grave concerns.”

He said he could not put a figure on how many missing persons reports were of grave concern.

Mr Hipkins said 1,111 people had been reported found by Wednesday, which would cancel out some of those reported uncontactable.

Around 9,000 people have been forced from their homes since Monday.

New Zealand Cyclone
Water gushes from a storm drain access port on a street in Te Awanga, south-east of Auckland (Warren Buckland/Hawkes Bay Today via AP)

More than 300 people were rescued on Tuesday from the Hawke’s Bay area, including 60 stranded on a single roof, an official said.

The final 25 rescues of individuals and family groups were expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Mr Hipkins said seven rescues had yet to be completed by late Wednesday.

He did not say how many people had yet to be retrieved, but said none was in danger.

“The feedback that we’ve had is that those seven that are still outstanding, all of the people concerned are safe,” Mr Hipkins said.

“The people who were on rooftops and precarious positions have been rescued,” he added.

Along with rescues, the government was prioritising restoring power and telecommunications as well as delivering food, water and medicine to where it was needed, Mr Hipkins said.

A naval ship left Auckland late on Wednesday with drinking water for Hawke’s Bay communities and another ship would follow with vital supplies on Thursday.

Homes in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand, are flooded
Homes in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand, are flooded (New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

A helicopter would drop bottled water for 3,000 people on Wednesday night.

Emergency responders planned to hold a barbecue for 3,000 people on Wednesday night in the Hawke’s Bay town of Wairoa.

“They’ll keep cooking into the night until either they run out of people to feed or they run out of food,” Mr Hipkins said.

Water treatment equipment would also be delivered to Wairoa on Thursday, he said.

Around 160,000 properties on the North Island were without power on Wednesday, down from 225,000 on Tuesday, the government said.

King Charles III’s sister the Princess Royal visited New Zealand’s disaster management headquarters in the capital Wellington on Wednesday and praised the nation’s response.

Her visit to New Zealand was scheduled before the cyclone struck.

“My thoughts are with all New Zealanders whose homes or livelihoods have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Anne said in a statement.

“I admire the courage of the people of Aotearoa during this alarming and difficult time,” she said, using the country’s Maori-language name.

“You should all be proud of the resilience, strength and care for your communities you are showing in the face of adversity,” she added.

Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that also killed four people.

A national emergency was declared on Tuesday, enabling the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources.

It is only the third national emergency ever declared.

