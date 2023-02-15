Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 8.23am Updated: February 15 2023, 12.07pm
Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he anticipates finding a chief executive for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year”.

Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Mr Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.

“I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” he said when asked about when he would name a chief executive.

“I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company.”

Elon Musk talks virtually during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Elon Musk talks virtually during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

It remains unclear how seriously Mr Musk will take that timeline.

His comment came only hours after he posted images of his shiba inu dog, Floki, on Twitter as the company’s “CEO”.

“So much better than that other guy!” wrote Mr Musk, who often posts memes.

After making the posts, a cryptocurrency known as Dogecoin, based around the image of a shiba inu meme, rose in value by around 5%.

Mr Musk has previously suggested Twitter accept Dogecoin in transactions.

The 51-year-old made his wealth initially on the finance website PayPal, then created the spacecraft company SpaceX and invested in the electric car company Tesla.

In recent months, however, more attention has been focused on the chaos surrounding his 44 billion dollar (£36.4 billion) purchase of the microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military’s use of Mr Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink as it defends itself against Russia’s ongoing invasion has put Mr Musk off and on at the centre of the war.

Mr Musk offered a wide-ranging 35-minute discussion that touched on the billionaire’s fears about artificial intelligence, the collapse of civilisation and the possibility of space aliens.

But questions about Twitter kept coming back up as Mr Musk described both Tesla and SpaceX as able to function without his direct, day-to-day involvement.

“Twitter is still somewhat a start-up in reverse,” he said.

“There’s work required here to get Twitter to sort of a stable position and to really build the engine of software engineering.”

Mr Musk also sought to portray his takeover of San Francisco-based Twitter as a cultural correction.

Elon Musk talks virtually to UAE minister of cabinet affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United
Elon Musk talks virtually to UAE minister of cabinet affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

“I think that the general idea is just to reflect the values of the people as opposed to imposing the values of essentially San Francisco and Berkeley, which are so somewhat of a niche ideology as compared to the rest of the world,” he said.

“And, you know, Twitter was, I think, doing a little too much to impose a niche.”

Mr Musk’s takeover at Twitter has seen mass sackings and other cost-cutting measures.

Mr Musk, who is on the hook for about one billion dollars (£828 million) in yearly interest payments for his purchase, has been trying to find ways to maximise profits at the company.

However, some of Mr Musk’s decisions have conflicted with the reasons that journalists, governments and others rely on Twitter as an information-sharing platform.

Mr Musk on Wednesday described the need for users to rely on Twitter for trusted information from verified accounts.

However, a confused rollout to a paid verified account system saw some impersonate famous companies, leading to a further withdrawal of needed advertising cash to the site.

“Twitter is certainly quite the rollercoaster,” he acknowledged.

Forbes estimates Mr Musk’s wealth at just under 200 billion dollars (£165 billion).

The Forbes analysis ranks Mr Musk as the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

Elon Musk talks virtually to UAE minister of cabinet affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Elon Musk talks virtually to UAE minister of cabinet affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi during the World Government Summit in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

But Mr Musk has also become a thought leader for some as well, albeit an oracle that is trying to get six hours of sleep a night despite the challenges at Twitter.

Mr Musk described his children as being “programmed by Reddit and YouTube”.

However, he criticised the Chinese-made social media app TikTok.

“TikTok has a lot of very high usage (but) I often hear people say, ‘Well, I spent two hours on TikTok, but I regret those two hours’,” Mr Musk said.

“We don’t want that to be the case with Twitter.”

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Musk warned that artificial intelligence should be regulated “very carefully”, describing it as akin to the promise of nuclear power but the danger of atomic bombs.

He also cautioned against having a single civilisation or “too much co-operation” on Earth, saying it could “collapse” a society that is like a “tiny candle in a vast darkness”.

And asked about the existence of aliens, Mr Musk had a firm response.

“The crazy thing is, I’ve seen no evidence of alien technology or alien life whatsoever. And I think I’d know because of SpaceX,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody knows more about space, you know, than me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented