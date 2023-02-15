Less than half of adults and children are taking vitamin D supplements, study says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Less than half of adults and children are taking vitamin D supplements, study says

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 10.46am
Scots are being encouraged to take vitamin D (Charlotte Ball/PA)
Scots are being encouraged to take vitamin D (Charlotte Ball/PA)

A study has found that less than half of adults and children in Scotland are taking vitamin D supplements.

A Scottish Health Survey highlighted that 36% of adults and 41% of children were taking vitamin D supplements in 2021.

Everyone in Scotland should be taking a daily vitamin D supplement this winter, according to a national campaign by Food Standards Scotland (FSS).

Social media posts will be used to try and spread the message by the FSS in its third campaign to highlight the benefits of taking vitamin D supplements.

Supplements can be bought over the counter at most pharmacies and supermarkets.

Healthy Start vitamins, which contain vitamin D, are available free to all pregnant women in Scotland and free vitamin D supplements are also available for mothers who breastfeed, in addition to infants and children under three years old.

Alana McDonald, senior public health nutrition adviser at FSS, said: “Most people should be able to get all the nutrients they need from a healthy, balanced diet – but vitamin D is an exception because it is only found in small amounts in some foods.

“Our main source of vitamin D is sunlight. But, in Scotland, we only get enough of the right kind of sunlight to make vitamin D between April and September.

“This means that for roughly half the year we cannot make vitamin D from sunlight.

“This is why we encourage everyone to take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D, particularly between October and March.”

The message is being supported by Public Health Scotland (PHS) which is advising that vitamin D is “essential” for good bone and muscle health.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS, added: “While everyone in Scotland is encouraged to take a daily supplement of vitamin D during the winter months, there are some groups of people who should take a daily supplement all year round.

“This includes all pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children under five years old as they are at higher risk of not having enough vitamin D.

“In addition, those who have low exposure to the sun – those living in a care home for example – and those people from ethnic groups with dark skin, such as those of African, African-Caribbean and south Asian origin, who require more sun exposure to make vitamin D, are advised to take a daily supplement all year round.”

