Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies aged 97

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 10.53am Updated: February 15 2023, 11.10am
Shoichiro Toyoda (Kyodo News via AP)
Shoichiro Toyoda (Kyodo News via AP)

Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets, has died aged 97.

Mr Toyoda, the company’s honorary chairman, died on Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corporation said in a statement.

He was the father of Akio Toyoda, who recently announced he was stepping down as president and chief executive to become its chairman.

Shoichiro Toyoda was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

Dr Shoichiro Toyoda, then-honorary chairman of Toyota, with his translator Ms Morita, left, speaks to a classroom at St Bartholomew School in Louisville, Kentucky, during a tour to observe students and parents participating in Toyota’s Family Literacy Programme in 2011
Shoichiro Toyoda, then-honorary chairman of Toyota, with his translator Ms Morita, speaks to a class at St Bartholomew School in Louisville, Kentucky, during a tour to observe students and parents participating in Toyota’s Family Literacy Programme in 2011 (Brian Bohannon/AP)

After becoming Toyota’s president in 1982, Shoichiro Toyoda helped direct Toyota’s transformation into a global carmaker, especially in the vital US market, where its brand became synonymous with quality, durability, cost performance and engineering finesse.

Both father and son experienced the difficult years of “Japan-bashing”, when powerful Japanese exporters such as Toyota were blamed for taking away American blue-collar jobs.

The company opted to become a member of the US car community, showing that Toyota was an asset, creating jobs and value for the American people.

With his brother Tatsuro, Shoichiro Toyoda helped pave the way for Toyota to set up manufacturing facilities in North America.

The company formed a joint venture with General Motors in 1983.

Kentucky governor Martha Layne Collins, centre, breaks into a large smile as does Toyota Motor Corporation chairman of the board Eiji Toyoda, left, and then-president Shoichiro Toyoda just after the three turned over the soil for the official groundbreaking ceremony near Georgetown, Kentucky, in 1986
Kentucky governor Martha Layne Collins, centre, then-Toyota Motor Corporation chairman of the board Eiji Toyoda, left, and then-president Shoichiro Toyoda at an official groundbreaking ceremony near Georgetown in 1986 (Tom Moran/AP)

It was called New United Motor Manufacturing, or NUMMI, and its first vehicle rolled out in 1984 in Fremont, California.

The company relied on the founding family’s legacy and historical charisma to tide it through times of crisis, although Toyota has had many chief executives who were not members of its founding family.

Shoichiro Toyoda was inducted into the US Automotive Hall of Fame in 2007, honoured for his achievements in cementing “Toyota’s reputation as one of the most recognised and celebrated auto manufacturers in the world”.

He graduated from the prestigious Nagoya University in 1947 with a degree in engineering and joined Toyota in 1952.

Shoichiro Toyoda, right, then chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, and then-president Hiroshi Okuda in July 1998 at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan
Shoichiro Toyoda, right, then chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, and then-president Hiroshi Okuda in July 1998 at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

It is said that he earned the respect of fellow employees by working right beside them in factories.

That underscored Toyota’s vision of valuing the workplace, what is on the ground, or “genba”, as critical for morale, efficient production, innovation and quality.

Toyota’s beginnings were humble.

Shoichiro Toyoda’s grandfather, Sakichi Toyoda, invented the automatic loom in a backyard shed, mainly because he wanted to help his mother, who was often weaving in their home.

People were sceptical when Kiichiro Toyoda said he wanted to start building cars in 1933.

Back then, Japan only had imported cars such as GMs and Fords.

Shoichiro Toyoda, then-chairman of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation, left, inspects a production line of light trucks at a Taiwan-Toyota joint venture plant in 1988
Shoichiro Toyoda, then-chairman of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation, left, inspects a production line of light trucks at a Taiwan-Toyota joint venture plant in 1988 (Yang Chi-hsien/AP)

Today, The Toyota Way, a production method that empowers each worker for quality control, is viewed as the best in the car industry.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, is among the world’s top carmakers in vehicle sales.

A funeral for Shoichiro Toyoda was being held for close family.

A “farewell” event in his honour was being planned for a later date, according to Toyota.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented