Teenagers charged with Brianna Ghey murder remanded in custody

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 11.31am Updated: February 15 2023, 11.40am
Brianna Ghey was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)
Brianna Ghey was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)

Two teenagers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have been remanded into custody by a district judge.

The pair, a boy and a girl, both aged 15, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on Wednesday and were not required to enter pleas to the charge.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Brianna Ghey death
Floral tributes left at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Jason Roberts/PA)

Prosecutor Leanne Gallagher told the court Brianna’s death was “extremely brutal and punishing”.

Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

The two suspects appeared separately in the dock and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses during the short hearing.

Both were supported by their parents in court, and were flanked by one dock officer throughout the hearing.

The mother and father of the girl both appeared emotional as their daughter was brought into court.

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, were remanded into youth detention by District Judge Jack McGarva to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Brianna Ghey death
Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside St George’s Hall, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)

On Tuesday evening, people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol.

More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £88,000 just two days after it was launched.

