Kiradech Aphibarnrat relishing competing on home soil again in Thailand Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kiradech Aphibarnrat relishing competing on home soil again in Thailand Classic

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.00pm
Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat is relishing competing on home soil (Steven Paston/PA)
Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat is relishing competing on home soil (Steven Paston/PA)

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat is relishing competing on home soil once more and tackling one of the most extraordinary holes in golf.

While the famous “island green” on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is not truly an island as players reach it via a narrow path, Amata Spring Country Club’s 17th hole really does boast a green accessible only by boat.

The spectacular par three is 40 yards wide and 40 yards long and can be lengthened or shortened using underwater pulleys.

“Amata Spring is one of the best golf courses in Thailand,” Aphibarnrat said ahead of the Thailand Classic.

“If you come to visit and don’t play golf here, you miss something, same as if you didn’t have pad thai in Thailand.

“Everyone wants to play here, especially the 17th hole, the island green, it’s iconic. You just want to be dry, hit it on the green and keep yourself away from the water.

“I have a little tip for all the players this week – the most important thing in Amata Spring is the boat. Because without the boat, you can’t complete the round. Nobody is going to swim over.”

Aphibarnrat has won four times on the DP World Tour and reached a career-high of 29th in the world in 2018, the year of his most recent victory.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Kiradech Aphibarnrat during day two of the BMW PGA Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

The 33-year-old has slipped to 321st in the standings and admitted to struggling with feelings of loneliness while competing on the PGA Tour, but has been buoyed by the DP World Tour’s return to Thailand for the first time since 2016.

“It’s really difficult for me to describe how happy I am right now,” he said. “To be practicing, playing, in front of my home country, the fans, I really enjoy it.

“The last six months I’ve been going in the right directions, working on the swing and at home with my mentality on the golf course. I think because I moved back on the DP World Tour, I feel more comfortable. It’s like home and all the players are like family.

“I’m playing good and to win in my home country, with home fans would be the best. I hope this event will be in Thailand for another 10 years so I have 10 more chances to win in this place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented