Musk ‘demanded Twitter tweak site to better promote his tweets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Musk ‘demanded Twitter tweak site to better promote his tweets’

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.05pm
Many Twitter users reported earlier this week that their For You section of the app had been flooded with posts from the Tesla boss (Yui Mok/PA)
Many Twitter users reported earlier this week that their For You section of the app had been flooded with posts from the Tesla boss (Yui Mok/PA)

Elon Musk demanded Twitter engineers build a system to better promote his tweets on the platform after the Tesla boss got less engagement on a post about the Super Bowl than US president Joe Biden, it has been reported.

According to a report by US outlet Platformer, the Twitter owner threatened to fire his engineering team unless they tweaked the social media site to boost the promotion of Mr Musk’s posts to Twitter’s entire user base after he became frustrated at the lower number of views of his own posts.

Earlier this week, many Twitter users reported that their For You section of the app – which is meant to show some content from accounts the user does not follow but the site believes will be of interest to them – had been flooded with posts from the Tesla boss.

According to the report, this was not a bug but a direct instruction from Mr Musk, after he became increasingly frustrated over what he saw as decreasing engagement with his tweets in recent weeks.

Elon Musk appears virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai
Elon Musk told the World Government Summit in Dubai he expected to find someone to take on the Twitter chief executive role ‘probably toward the end of this year’ (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

In response, Twitter engineers created a new system that automatically boosted all of Musk’s tweets to show them to all users, a feature only being applied to the billionaire.

The event which sparked Mr Musk’s demand is said to have been the Twitter boss noticing he had received significantly less engagement than President Biden after both posted their support for the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Mr Musk later deleted his tweet.

The incident follows another report from last week which said Mr Musk had fired a Twitter engineer after they suggested that views on the billionaire’s tweets were declining in part because interest in Mr Musk himself had declined following the completion of his Twitter takeover.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has pledged to stand down as Twitter chief executive, and told a conference in Dubai on Wednesday that he expected to find someone to take on that role “probably toward the end of this year”.

Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit, Mr Musk said making sure the platform could function remained the most important thing for him.

“I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place,” he said when asked about when he would name a chief executive.

“I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented