Teenage boy admits causing death of woman in e-scooter collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenage boy admits causing death of woman in e-scooter collision

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.30pm
Linda Davis died on June 8 last year (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Linda Davis died on June 8 last year (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A 14-year-old boy has admitted to causing the death of a grandmother while driving an electric scooter.

Pedestrian Linda Davis, 71, was injured when she was hit by the teenager on a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on June 2 last year.

Mrs Davis, who was known as Lou, died six days later in hospital.

Appearing at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and another of causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers, and supported by his father, the boy, who is from Nottinghamshire, spoke only to confirm his details and enter pleas.

District Judge Leo Pyle granted the teenager bail until his next court appearance, with a condition to cooperate with the authorities prior to the hearing.

He said: “This case will clearly require a pre-sentence report in respect of the defendant’s age.

“I will also need sufficient time because clearly there will be victim personal statements which will need to be read, should the authors of those victim personal statements wish to read them out in court.”

Addressing the defendant, he said: “By placing you on bail, it is vital that you keep out of trouble with the police and do not be tempted to use any of these machines.

“I leave all sentencing options available to myself.

“I am not tying my hands as to how I will deal with you.”

Kelly Shooter, prosecuting, said that Mrs Davis’ daughter, who attended court, wished to read out a statement at the sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for March 8.

The teenager appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court (Emma Coles/PA)
The teenager appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Emma Coles/PA)

Neil Taylor, defending, made no submissions.

According to the Department for Transport, it is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes on roads. Riders must have a driving licence.

To be used on public roads and in public spaces lawfully, they must conform to a number of requirements, including being insured, taxed, and used with relevant safety equipment and other conditions.

However, the DfT website states that “it is likely that they (riders) will find it very difficult to comply with all of these requirements”, meaning their use on public roads would effectively be a criminal offence.

They can be used on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

Around 1,300 e-scooters are currently available for hire in Nottingham under the city council’s SuperPedestrian scheme, a Government-backed trial running until May 2024.

These are legal on public roads in some areas of the city under certain conditions, but riders must be aged at least 18 and hold at least a provisional driving licence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented