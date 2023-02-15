Nato chief eyes bigger defence budgets and hard spending target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nato chief eyes bigger defence budgets and hard spending target

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 2.10pm
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg opens the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of Nato defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg opens the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of Nato defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has urged the 30 member countries to commit to spending at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defence by a set date, as Russia’s war on Ukraine and other threats eat into military spending.

Nato allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the spending cuts they had made after the Cold War and move towards spending 2% of GDP on their defence budgets by 2024.

That pledge expires next year, and Nato is working on a new target.

“What is obvious is that if it was right to commit to spend 2% in 2014, it is even more right now because we live in a more dangerous world,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters, after chairing a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, where a first high-level discussion on the issue was held.

Italy’s defence minister Guido Crosetto, top, jokes with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a group photo of Nato defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels
Italy’s defence minister Guido Crosetto, top, jokes with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a group photo of Nato defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“There is a full-fledged war going on in Ukraine, in Europe, and then we see the persistent threat of terrorism, and we see also the challenges that China is forcing to our security. So, it is obvious that we need to spend more,” he said.

Nato allies in Europe and Canada increased defence spending for the eighth consecutive year in 2022, adding around 350 billion dollars (£291 billion) to their budgets.

According to Nato’s most recent estimates, 10 countries are close to or above the 2% guideline.

Thirteen spend around 1.5% or less.

Several member countries insist that the figure was only ever a guideline, and not a hard target.

“Instead of changing the 2%, I think we should move from regarding the 2% as a ceiling to toward the 2% of GDP as a floor and minimum,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

He added that this should not be “a long-term perspective or move towards”, but rather “an immediate commitment to spend 2% as a minimum”.

The United States spends more on its defence budget than all the other allies combined, putting 3.47% of GDP into its military coffers, according to Nato estimates for last year.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference following a meeting of defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a news conference following a meeting of defence ministers at Nato headquarters (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Some members have suggested that Nato should move towards a 2.5% guideline.

Others say that is unrealistic.

Many countries insist that it is the quality of the equipment and the amount of contributions that allies make to Nato operations that is most important.

GDP percentages are also a slippery metric.

When economies tanked during the Covid-19 pandemic, defence budgets looked bigger.

The economy of Turkey, traditionally one of Nato’s biggest defence spenders, has been ravaged by inflation and its military budget only stood at 1.22% of GDP last year, according to Nato’s estimate.

Nato leaders are expected to map out the way ahead when they meet for their next summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented