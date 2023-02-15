Police extend powers to disperse groups gathering outside asylum seekers’ hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police extend powers to disperse groups gathering outside asylum seekers’ hotel

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 2.30pm
A police van was set alight and fireworks were thrown during the protest outside the hotel in Knowsley (Peter Powell/PA)
A police van was set alight and fireworks were thrown during the protest outside the hotel in Knowsley (Peter Powell/PA)

Police powers to stop people gathering outside a hotel housing asylum seekers have been extended for a further 48 hours to ensure “there is no repeat” of violent disorder.

The dispersal zone was put in place outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, after a police van was set alight and fireworks were thrown during a protest on Friday.

Merseyside Police said the order, which gives officers powers to direct people engaging in anti-social behaviour or likely to become involved in incidents, would remain in place until just before 1pm on Friday.

Superintendent Karl Baldwin said: “Since the order was introduced on Saturday, we have issued several dispersal notices to those looking to gather without good reason in this area. We will continue to use these powers to ensure that there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed on Friday. Additional patrols will be in the area to enforce this, and to speak to those members of the community.

“The incident on Friday put those in the community and our officers at risk. We have made 15 arrests at this time, and one man has been charged.

“A dedicated investigation team will be reviewing all available evidence to identify and bring to justice those involved in the disorder.

“We have introduced this dispersal zone to give officers the additional powers to approach people they suspect may be there to commit offences.

“There is no excuse for the violence that was carried out on Friday and we will arrest anyone who fails to heed this advice.”

The protest followed reports on social media of an incident in Kirkby where a man made inappropriate advances towards a teenage girl.

Police said following inquiries, a man in his 20s was arrested in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence and released with no further action.

Mr Baldwin said: “We know people are concerned, but much of that concern is based on misinformation and rumour. There is no excuse for resorting to violence.

“We know that those involved in the violent activity on Friday used rumours and allegations as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public.

“Everyone has the right to live their lives in peace and without fear. We are listening to the concerns of our communities in Knowsley and will be continuing to do so this week.

“The suspicious incident last week in Kirkby is, like all such allegations, under investigation by detectives and we always encourage anyone with information on suspected crime in your area to come forward directly to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Social media posting and sharing of unsubstantiated rumour is not the way to raise concerns to the police, it could jeopardise any investigation and put innocent people in harm’s way.”

Following the protest, a number of charities signed an open letter calling on political leaders to “take a clear stand” and condemn violence against asylum seekers.

Jared Skeete, 19, of Aigburth, Liverpool, has been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker following the protest and is due to appear before Liverpool Crown Court on March 13.

