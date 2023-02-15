Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to ‘bunga bunga’ parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to ‘bunga bunga’ parties

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 2.54pm
Silvio Berlusconi (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Silvio Berlusconi (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Italian former premier Silvio Berlusconi has been found not guilty of witness tampering in a trial related to the sexually charged “bunga bunga” parties at his villa near Milan while he was in office.

The six-year-old trial is the third and likely final case in a scandal that made headlines around the world in 2010 when Mr Berlusconi as a sitting premier faced charges – of which he was eventually acquitted – of having paid for sex with an under-age teenager.

Mr Berlusconi faced charges in the third trial of paying off witnesses to lie in earlier trials, with prosecutors seeking six years in prison along with 10 million euros (£8.9 million) in damages.

Another 28 people charged, including the woman at the centre of the scandal, Karima el-Mahroug, were also all found not guilty on Wednesday.

Karima El Mahroug presents her book to prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano, right
Karima el-Mahroug presents her book to prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano, right (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

“I am very happy,” Ms el-Mahroug, now 30, told reporters after hearing the verdict.

“I just need a moment to assimilate this fact, to believe it.”

Mr Berlusconi was not present as the verdict was read.

His lawyer, Federico Cecconi, called the verdict, which formally found no crime had been committed, “the fullest acquittal we could achieve”.

The earlier trials took place as Mr Berlusconi still wielded considerable power as premier, raising concern among security officials that he had left himself vulnerable to extortion by hosting young women at his villa.

The 86-year-old three-time former premier is currently head of the third party in Italy’s right-wing governing coalition, whose popularity polls show has shrunk significantly from its heyday to some 6%.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomed Wednesday’s verdict, saying it “puts an end to a long judicial affair that had important repercussions on Italian political and institutional life”.

Ms Meloni’s administration this week took the step of removing the government as an injured party in the case, to avoid creating an awkward political dynamic in the case of guilty verdicts.

Mr Berlusconi’s defence described the dinner parties, dating from 2010, as elegant soirees; prosecutors said they were sex-fuelled gatherings that women were paid to attend and where witnesses described showgirls stripping provocatively for the then-Italian leader.

Both Mr Berlusconi and Ms el-Mahroug, who was 17 at the time, denied ever having sex with each other, and Ms el-Mahroug says she never worked as a prostitute.

