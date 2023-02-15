New study provides close-up view of melting underneath Thwaites Glacier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New study provides close-up view of melting underneath Thwaites Glacier

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 4.02pm
A new study has provided a close-up view of melting underneath the Thwaites Glacier (Icefin/ITGC/Schmidt)
A new study has provided a close-up view of melting underneath the Thwaites Glacier (Icefin/ITGC/Schmidt)

The rapid retreat of Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica may be driven by different processes under its floating ice shelf than researchers previously understood.

A new study provides a close-up view of melting underneath the glacier using data from an international expedition and underwater robot Icefin.

Observations from where the ice enters the ocean show that while melting beneath much of the ice shelf is weaker than expected, melting in cracks and crevasses is much faster.

This means that despite small amounts of melting, there is still rapid glacier retreat.

Researchers say the findings provide an important step forward in understanding the glacier’s contribution to future sea-level rise.

Dr Peter Davis, who is an oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and lead author on one of the two new studies, said: “Our results are a surprise but the glacier is still in trouble.

“If an ice shelf and a glacier is in balance, the ice coming off the continent will match the amount of ice being lost through melting and iceberg calving.

“What we have found is that despite small amounts of melting there is still rapid glacier retreat, so it seems that it doesn’t take a lot to push the glacier out of balance.”

Two papers in the journal Nature provide a clearer picture of the changes taking place under the glacier, which is the size of Great Britain or the US state of Florida, and is one of the fastest changing ice-ocean systems in Antarctica.

According to the results, although melting has increased beneath the floating ice shelf, it is taking place at a much slower rate than many computer models estimate.

A layer of fresher water between the bottom of the ice shelf and the underlying ocean slows the rate of melting along flat parts of the ice shelf.

Scientists were surprised to see the melting had formed staircase-like features across the bottom of the ice shelf.

Rapid melting is taking place in these areas, as well as in cracks in the ice, the research suggested.

Thwaites Glacier is one of the fastest-changing glaciers in Antarctica.

The grounding zone – the point where it meets the seafloor — has retreated 14km since the late 1990s.

Thwaites Glacier
Icefin operating under the sea ice (Icefin/NASA PSTAR RISE UP/PA)

Much of the ice sheet is below sea level and susceptible to rapid, irreversible ice loss that could raise global sea-level by more than half a metre within centuries.

The new data was collected as part of the MELT project, one of the projects in the UK-US International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration.

The team made observations of the grounding line (where the ice first meets the ocean) beneath the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf in order to understand how the ice and ocean interacts in this critical region.

It found that over a nine-month period, the ocean near the grounding line became warmer and saltier but the melt rate at the ice base averaged two to five metres per year – less than previously modelled.

Dr Britney Schmidt, of Cornell University in the US, and a team of scientists and engineers deployed a robot called Icefin through a 600-metre deep borehole.

Researchers say the observations it made provide more detail on the picture of how melting varies beneath the ice shelf.

They found the staircases, called terraces, as well as crevasses in the ice base are melting rapidly.

Although the vertical melting along the base of the ice shelf was less than expected, melting along sloped ice in these cracks and terraces is much higher and may be a significant factor in ice loss across Thwaites Glacier, researchers say.

Dr Schmidt said: “These new ways of observing the glacier allow us to understand that it’s not just how much melting is happening, but how and where it is happening that matters in these very warm parts of Antarctica.

“We see crevasses, and probably terraces, across warming glaciers like Thwait

