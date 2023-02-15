Epsom College deaths: family tribute to ‘inseparable’ headteacher and daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Epsom College deaths: family tribute to ‘inseparable’ headteacher and daughter

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 5.47pm
Emma Pattison, the head of Epsom College, who was killed on February 5 with her daughter Lettie, 7 (John Wildgoose/Epsom College)
Emma Pattison, the head of Epsom College, who was killed on February 5 with her daughter Lettie, 7 (John Wildgoose/Epsom College)

A headteacher and her seven-year-old daughter who were killed earlier this month will remain inseparable in death as they were in life, their family has said.

Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie are believed to have been murdered by husband and father George Pattison before he took his own life on February 5.

The three were found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey after Mrs Pattison, 45, made a distressed call to her sister.

Emma and Lettie Pattison smiling at the camera.
Relatives of Emma and Lettie Pattison have paid tribute to the ‘inseparable’ mother and daughter. (Surrey Police/PA)

On Wednesday, relatives of Mrs Pattison and Lettie released a tribute statement through Surrey Police, that said: “To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.

“She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie’s universe. The Epsom College Community had become part of that universe for them both.

“Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma’s pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

“The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.

“Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last 11 days we’ve noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink.”

Surrey Police has still not revealed details of how the family died, but a firearm that was legally registered to 39-year-old Mr Pattison was found at the scene.

He was in contact with police days before the tragedy about changing the address on his licence after the family moved onto school grounds, but no concerns appear to have been raised about a gun and ammunition being kept at his home.

A cordon near the school in the wake of the tragedy.
A cordon near the school, following the deaths (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It has been reported that live ammunition is not kept at the school rifle range.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided not to investigate the force’s handling of the matter.

The family’s statement also thanked well-wishers for their messages of support.

It said: “We, the family of Emma and Lettie, would like to express our deepest, heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming support we have received over the past 11 days. Thank you to the immeasurable number of people and institutions who have written messages, sent flowers, paid tributes, held vigils or otherwise taken time to remember Emma and Lettie.

“We would like to thank Surrey Police for their sensitive and thorough handling of the on-going investigation into this horrendous tragedy and to the Epsom College Community, Croydon High and Danes Hill schools for their invaluable support. Thank you also to the media who have, largely, respected our privacy at this difficult time: we ask that they continue to do so.”

