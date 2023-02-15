Erling Haaland wraps up win as Man City beat Arsenal to go top of Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Erling Haaland wraps up win as Man City beat Arsenal to go top of Premier League

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 9.43pm Updated: February 15 2023, 9.49pm
Erling Haaland wrapped up a fine win for Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
Erling Haaland wrapped up a fine win for Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Reigning champions Manchester City moved ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland wrapped up a fine win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have led the way since the third week of the season but were knocked off the summit as City secured a 3-1 victory in an enthralling encounter.

Kevin De Bruyne had put City in front before Bukayo Saka levelled for Arsenal from the penalty spot – but the visitors would strike twice after the break as Jack Grealish and Haaland, an injury doubt ahead of the game, secured a vital three points.

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four in all competitions as their title tilt has taken a wobble, although they only sit second by virtue of a worse goal difference and do have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s men.

The atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium was crackling even before kick-off, the gravity of the occasion lost on no one as City aimed to entirely erode the eight-point lead Arsenal had once held.

Arsenal started well, Eddie Nketiah seeing a shot blocked after Granit Xhaka – without his usual midfield partner Thomas Partey due to a muscular injury – intercepted a pass to set the forward in behind.

Haaland had his first sniff of goal after 15 minutes, getting in behind the recalled Takehiro Tomiyasu but not managing to get a shot on target from an acute angle.

Kevin De Bruyne (centre) celebrates his opener
Kevin De Bruyne (centre) opened the scoring for City midway through the first half (Adam Davy/PA)

The best chance of the early stages fell for Nketiah but he could not even hit the target with a header from a pinpoint Oleksandr Zinchenko cross.

City would break the deadlock soon after, a combination of poor defending and world-class finishing putting the visitors ahead.

A long ball over the top was nodded towards Tomiyasu and he looked to play a pass inside to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but he did not put sufficient power on his effort.

It was intercepted by De Bruyne, whose first-time shot was perfectly weighted, lifted over Ramsdale and just inside the post.

Bukayo Saka scores for Arsenal from the penalty spot
Bukayo Saka levelled for Arsenal from the penalty spot (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal reacted well to the setback and forced City into time-wasting and long-balls, Ederson eventually shown a yellow card for delaying a number of restarts.

The City goalkeeper was, therefore, arguably lucky to stay on the pitch as referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot after he clattered into Nketiah.

Saka was on hand to coolly slot home the spot-kick and deservedly draw Arsenal level but they had the crossbar to thank for going in even at the break, Nathan Ake getting the final touch with Ramsdale beaten.

The second-half started where the first had ended, both sides full-blooded as Mikel Arteta and De Bruyne were involved in a spat after the Arsenal boss nudged the ball away from the Belgian as he looked to retrieve it for a throw-in.

City were awarded a penalty of their own as Gabriel Magalhaes bundled Haaland over in the box as the pair tussled for the ball.

Jack Grealish celebrates Manchester City's second goal
Jack Grealish celebrated putting City ahead for the second time (Adam Davy/PA)

Unlike Ivan Toney’s equaliser here on Saturday, there was a VAR reprieve for the hosts, Haaland narrowly offside in the build-up as the penalty was ruled out.

Guardiola turned to his bench, abandoning his surprise tactic of playing Bernardo Silva at left-back after the playmaker had been given a torrid evening by Saka.

Manuel Akanji was his replacement and the defender almost put City ahead only to see his effort cleared off the line by Jorginho, impressing on his full Arsenal debut.

For the first time, the home side were starting to look ragged as Zinchenko was caught in possession trying to play out – only Ramsdale’s reactions preventing Haaland scoring.

The sloppiness creeping in soon proved Arsenal’s undoing as a weak backpass from Gabriel led to Haaland crossing for Grealish to curl home and re-establish the lead.

The points were safe as Haaland turned home a De Bruyne cross with eight minutes remaining, City extending their winning run over Arsenal in the Premier League to 11 games and leaving Arteta now having to change the mindset of his players from hunted to hunters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Erling Haaland wrapped up a fine win for Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented