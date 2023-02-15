Graham Potter sees ‘step forward’ for Chelsea despite defeat in Dortmund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter sees ‘step forward’ for Chelsea despite defeat in Dortmund

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 11.43pm
Chelsea manager Graham Potter promised his side will learn from their mistakes before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the second leg (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter promised his side will learn from their mistakes before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the second leg (Tim Goode/PA)

Graham Potter believes Chelsea are heading in the right direction despite a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues managed 21 attempts to the hosts’ 14 and Joao Felix cannoned a first-half effort off the crossbar as Potter’s side – still searching for just their second win in 2023 – came up empty-handed.

Defeat in front of the imposing Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park means Chelsea will have to quickly come up with answers before the sides meet again at Stamford Bridge on March 7.

Potter, who insisted in the pre-match press conference that he is capable of getting angry, nonetheless chose to see the evening’s glass as half full.

“We have to to better. We were pushing at the time (of the goal) and were the better team so to concede in that manner is what we’re disappointed in, but the players are honest,” Potter said.

“They know they can do better with that. We have to help them, of course, but again we’ll probably focus on the positive which was the performance was another step forward for us.

“Before the game we were looking at Reece (James) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ben (Chilwell) and Kalidou (Koulibaly), you know it’s their first and second games for quite some time.

“It isn’t easy to pick up the speed of the Champions League but I still think they did it really well, you’ve still got three new players coming in and again playing against a team that is in a good moment.

“So hopefully I think we will improve and then in three weeks’ time we can take the game at Stamford Bridge.”

The third-placed Bundesliga side picked up their seventh straight victory thanks to Karim Adeyemi’s second-half solo goal – a brilliant, rapid run down the left from deep in his own half.

His speed made the difference as he evaded Enzo Fernandez before rounding Kepa Arrizabalaga and firing the winner into the empty net with a composed finish.

Emre Can made a last-ditch clearance to deny Koulibaly an equaliser when his effort rolled dangerously across the goalline in the 77th minute to give Dortmund the advantage.

Potter said: “They know the situation that we’re in and they know the challenges that we have but it’s exciting.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi scored the winner
Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scored the winner for the home side at Signal Iduna Park (Tim Goode/PA)

“Training as a group has been fantastic so the spirit’s there in the team, it’s just we need a little bit of luck I think and we need to carry on the performance level that we had tonight and we need to try to keep improving. That’s the job.”

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, whose side beat Premier League opposition for the first time since Tottenham in 2016, was thrilled with Dortmund’s effort against the Blues, particularly his goal-scorer.

“It’s ‘meep meep’ and off he goes,” Terzic joked of Adeyemi.

“It was a crucial situation for us. He did it and it was also a clinical finish. He didn’t chip the ball, he didn’t shoot the ball, he used his pace to pass the goalkeeper as well and then he had the clinical shot.

“It was an outstanding goal and we hope he can continue like this because this is a weapon that is very hard to defend for every opponent.

