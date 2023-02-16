Radiotherapy measured against surgery for prostate cancer treatment side effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Radiotherapy measured against surgery for prostate cancer treatment side effects

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 12.04am
The Royal Marsden Hospital (PA)
The Royal Marsden Hospital (PA)

Men who have an advanced form of radiotherapy instead of surgery for prostate cancer may suffer fewer side effects, a new study suggests.

One scientist suggested that the specific type of radiotherapy could be a “kinder” treatment option for some patients.

The study found that urinary and sexual side effects were less likely after two years.

But they were more likely to suffer minor bowel problems compared to those who had surgery.

The new study, led by scientists at the The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and The Institute of Cancer Research, London, is the first to compare the long-term side effects of stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) versus surgery in patients with early-stage prostate cancer.

Experts examined 109 men getting treatment at 10 UK cancer centres – with 50 men randomly assigned to get laparoscopic or robotically assisted surgery and 59 had radiotherapy treatment.

The men, who had an average age of 66, reported any side effects two years later.

Those who had the radiotherapy treatment reported better urinary continence and were less likely to report problems with their sex lives compared to those who had surgery.

Just 4.5% of those who had radiotherapy needed urinary continence pads after two years, compared to 47% of the surgical group.

But they did report more “bowel bother” after two years compared to the group who had surgery, according to an abstract of the study, which is to be presented to the 2023 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

Some 15% of the radiotherapy group reported minor bowel problems compared to none of those who had surgery.

Study chief investigator, Professor Nicholas van As, medical director and consultant clinical oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and professor in precision prostate radiotherapy at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “This world-first study reveals that SBRT, an advanced form of radiotherapy now widely available across the UK, is often kinder and can mean less long-term side effects than surgery for prostate cancer patients.

“One of the biggest concerns for men I see in clinic ahead of treatment for prostate cancer is whether it will make them incontinent, and many worry about the impact on their sexual function too.

“While there is a risk both SBRT and surgery will cause problems, these results suggest SBRT is less likely to.

“Going forwards, these results should support clinicians in facilitating important discussions with prostate cancer patients about whether to opt for SBRT or surgery, helping them make an informed decision based on their individual needs and concerns.”

Professor Emma Hall, co-director of the Clinical Trials and Statistics Unit at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, added: “This important trial uses patient-reported outcomes to understand how various treatments for prostate cancer affect patients following recovery.

“It’s great to see that using SBRT for early-stage prostate cancer can help people avoid sexual and urinary side effects that are commonly associated with surgery, and I hope these findings will help men decide, with their clinician, the best course of treatment for them.”

The Royal Marsden use a machine called a CyberKnife to deliver this kind of precision radiotherapy, which is delivered to patients in five high-radiation doses over one-to-two weeks, rather than standard radiotherapy which delivers moderate doses through approximately 20 sessions over four weeks.

The hospital has two of the machines, which were funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Alexander Szczerbiuk (Handout/The Royal Marsden)

Alexander Szczerbiuk, 73 from Morden, in south-west London, had the treatment in 2017 after a prostate cancer diagnosis and enrolling in the trial.

“In terms of treatment, you couldn’t wish for anything better,” he said.

“It was only two months from my diagnosis to the last of my five CyberKnife sessions, and I was pleased as punch everything happened so quickly.

“Before the treatment, my biggest concern was incontinence, as I really couldn’t bear the thought of having to use urinary pads.

“I was delighted to be selected for CyberKnife which, as a minimally invasive option, was a no-brainer.

“Fortunately, the side effects have been minimal and, while I experience rectal bleeding very occasionally, I urinate normally and have never needed to use a pad.”

Colin Maskell (Handout/The Royal Marsden)

Colin Maskell, 71 from Sutton, was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and received the same treatment during the trial.

“My treatment started in January 2018 and there was nothing to it really,” he said.

“I didn’t feel anything at all, and it was over after five 40-minute sessions.

“Finding out I had prostate cancer was daunting, but The Royal Marsden has been excellent and the treatment itself has barely impacted my life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
2
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
3
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
4
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
4
5
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
8
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
7
9
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
10
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s…

More from The Courier

Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teachers strike Picture shows; Teachers picket in Perth. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 24/11/2022
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates as she joins SNP's newly elected MPs for a group photo call outside the V&A Museum in Dundee. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan with Afghanistan veteran Giles Duley. Image: Elevator
Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut

Editor's Picks

Most Commented