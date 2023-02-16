UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire and Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire and Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 1.11am
An explosion erupts from an apartment building at 110 Mytropolytska St., after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. On the seventh floor of the building, two elderly women Lydya and Nataliya were stuck in their apartment because they couldn’t make it down to the shelter, and were killed in the explosion. The two heavily burned bodies were buried by neighbors in front of the building. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
An explosion erupts from an apartment building at 110 Mytropolytska St., after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. On the seventh floor of the building, two elderly women Lydya and Nataliya were stuck in their apartment because they couldn’t make it down to the shelter, and were killed in the explosion. The two heavily burned bodies were buried by neighbors in front of the building. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The European Union has circulated the resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly on the eve of next week’s first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It calls for an end to hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity”.

There are no vetoes in the 193-member world body so the resolution is certain to be adopted at the end of a high-level emergency special session of the assembly on February 23, but the big question is how many “yes” votes it will get.

To mark the anniversary, Ukraine asked the EU to draft the resolution in consultation with UN member states, with the aim of gathering strong support from the international community for peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter, said an EU source.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Jane Barlow/PA)

The charter calls for peaceful settlement of disputes and declares that all countries will refrain “from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”.

The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralysed by Russia’s veto power.

While the assembly’s five previous resolutions on Ukraine are not legally binding — as council resolutions are — they are important as a reflection of world opinion.

The first resolution adopted eight days after Russia’s invasion last February 24 demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of all Russian troops. It was approved by a vote of 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

A second resolution three weeks later blamed Russia for Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and called for protection of civilians and their homes and infrastructure critical to their survival. It was adopted by a vote of 140-5 with 38 abstentions.

An October 12 resolution condemned Moscow’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demanded its immediate reversal. It got the highest vote of the five resolutions — 143-5 with 35 abstentions.

Two other resolutions that suspended Russia from the UN’s Geneva-based Human Rights Council and called for Moscow to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including paying reparations for damage, deaths and injuries, received fewer “yes” votes — 93 and 94, respectively.

Ukraine initially thought of having the General Assembly enshrine the 10-point peace plan that President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the November summit of the G20 major economies, UN diplomats said, but this idea was shelved in favour of the broader and less detailed resolution circulated on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)

As one example, while the resolution emphasises the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes committed in Ukraine through “fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level”, it does not include Mr Zelensky’s call for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

The draft calls on UN member states and international organisations “to redouble support for diplomatic efforts” to achieve peace, and supports efforts by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and unnamed countries.

The proposed resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.

It also deplores “the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences” of Russia’s aggression, including its repeated attacks on critical infrastructure with devastating consequences for civilians”, and expresses “grave concern at the high number of civilian casualties”.

It calls for an immediate halt to attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, residences, schools and hospitals.

