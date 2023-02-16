Man to face court charged with ex-wife’s murder after house fire By Press Association February 16 2023, 2.47am A man will face court on Thursday charged with the murder of his former wife in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire Police handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man will face court on Thursday charged with the murder of his former wife in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent. Georgian Constantin, of Stoke-on-Trent, was charged the day before with the murder of Valentina Cozma and making threats to kill. He was detained in London on Tuesday morning after Staffordshire Police appealed for help to locate the 42-year-old, who also had links to Southampton. ARREST: Detectives investigating the murder of Valentina Cozma have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. More details: https://t.co/A7H1arVpRF pic.twitter.com/7f5uluZ8XE— Stoke-on-Trent Police (@Policingstoke) February 14, 2023 He will appear before a magistrate at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre later on Thursday. Ms Cozma, 40, died after a fire at her home in Campbell Road, Stoke, at about 3pm on February 9. A post-mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death as smoke inhalation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts… 2 Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in… 3 Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife 4 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’ 4 5 Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi 6 Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted 7 Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales 8 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland 7 9 New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows 10 Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s… More from The Courier Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship… Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side… Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut Editor's Picks Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife Planner’s ‘significant concerns’ could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts across Perthshire Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon’s time in Dundee in photos Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years Nicola Sturgeon’s lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee Kids ‘would be left devastated’ if Big Noise Douglas funding cut Most Commented 1 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 2 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 3 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 4 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 5 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 6 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 7 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 8 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre 9 Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished 10 Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set to start