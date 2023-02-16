Kim Jong Un breaks ground for North Korean housing and farm projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kim Jong Un breaks ground for North Korean housing and farm projects

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 4.37am
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, participates in groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing and farming projects in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, participates in groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing and farming projects in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has attended groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing and farming projects which are part of his push for domestic achievements as the country’s economic isolation deepens amid his pursuit of nuclear arms.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim broke ground for the construction of a huge greenhouse farm in the outskirts of Pyongyang, where senior North Korean official Jo Yong Won said in a speech that providing the capital’s residents with “fresh vegetables in all seasons” is a “top priority”.

Mr Kim also attended a ceremony marking the start of the second stage of construction of 10,000 new homes in Pyongyang’s Hwasong district, as part of broader plans to supply 50,000 new homes in the capital under a five-year national development plan that runs until 2025.

North Korea
Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Experts say North Korea has severe shortages in quality housing which have deepened over decades of economic decay, but living conditions are much better in capital Pyongyang, where Mr Kim has pushed huge development projects that upgraded housing for elites and changed the city’s skyline.

Kim Tok Hun, premier of North Korea’s cabinet, gave a speech encouraging the “army-civilian builders” to produce “eye-opening miracles in the construction of the capital city in the great era of Kim Jong Un”.

He stressed that the construction should be “carried out without fail” in the face of unspecified “harsh difficulties”.

The ceremonies came a week after Kim Jong Un staged a massive military parade in Pyongyang where troops rolled out around a dozen intercontinental ballistic missiles — an unprecedented number despite limited resources while diplomacy remains stalled.

North Korea
A military parade in Pyongyang last week (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

But the costs of his nuclear push appear to be piling up. The ruling Korean Workers’ Party is planning to hold a major meeting this month to discuss the “urgent” task of improving agricultural production as outside experts and officials say the country’s food insecurity could be getting serious.

Already battered by decades of mismanagement and US-led sanctions over Mr Kim’s nuclear ambitions, the North Korean economy took a further hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the country to shield its poor health care system with stringent border controls that significantly reduced trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline.

During a December political conference, ruling party members identified key economic projects for 2023 that emphasised construction and agricultural activities, which are less dependent on trade as industrial production has been decimated by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials.

State media reports on the latest meeting of North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament in January hinted that Mr Kim’s government was still struggling to revive the economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
2
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
3
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
4
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
4
5
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
8
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
7
9
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
10
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s…

More from The Courier

Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teachers strike Picture shows; Teachers picket in Perth. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 24/11/2022
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates as she joins SNP's newly elected MPs for a group photo call outside the V&A Museum in Dundee. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan with Afghanistan veteran Giles Duley. Image: Elevator
Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut

Editor's Picks

Most Commented