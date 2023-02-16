Judge imposes £278,000 penalty on Ronaldo accuser’s Vegas lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Judge imposes £278,000 penalty on Ronaldo accuser’s Vegas lawyer

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 5.21am
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)

A lawyer has been hit with a 335,000-dollar (£278,000) penalty for pressing a bid in US courts to force Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the 375,000 dollars (£311,000) in hush money he paid to a Nevada woman who claimed he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

“I find that Ronaldo would not have incurred a majority of the fees and costs that he spent on this litigation absent plaintiff’s counsel’s bad faith,” US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey said in a scathing 18-page ruling.

The judge in Las Vegas held Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for paying Ronaldo’s lawyers, led by Peter Christiansen and Kendelee Works.

Mr Stovall did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages about the ruling.

In a related case, a Nevada state court judge, who nearly made long-sealed and long-fought documents public by mistake in August, rejected Mr Stovall’s bid for a court order to unseal crucial documents, including a Las Vegas police report about Ms Mayorga’s rape complaint against the Portuguese football star.

“The decision regarding confidentiality is final,” Clark County District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells said in her ruling.

Judge Lilly-Spells pointed to Judge Dorsey’s earlier decisions to shield from public view the results of police investigations, a 2010 confidentiality agreement between Ronaldo and Ms Mayorga and allegedly stolen records of attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

The New York Times began a fight to release the records before Judge Dorsey in federal court and the Las Vegas Review-Journal took the case to Judge Lilly-Spells in state court.

Mr Christiansen welcomed the federal and state court rulings and earlier findings in the case by a US magistrate judge in Las Vegas, saying they showed “hard-working judges don’t allow lawyers to abuse the system”.

But the rulings are not quite the end of more than four years of legal battles.

Mr Stovall is asking the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to overturn Judge Dorsey’s dismissal last June of Ms Mayorga’s civil lawsuit, filed in September 2018 in state court and moved in January 2019 to federal court.

If Mr Stovall also appeals against the monetary sanction, the appellate judges might consider the matters together.

Ms Mayorga is a former model and teacher who lives in the Las Vegas area. Her lawsuit said she met Ronaldo at a nightclub and went with him and other people to his hotel suite, where she alleged he assaulted her in a bedroom. She was 25 at the time and he was 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo captained his national side (Adam Davy/PA)

Ronaldo, now 38, is one of the most recognisable sports stars in the world. He has captained the Portuguese national team and played professionally for European giants Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

In December he accepted a lucrative offer to end his second stretch in Manchester United and play for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The deal could pay him up to 200 million dollars (£166 million) per year until June 2025, according to media reports, which would make him the highest-paid football player in history.

Ms Mayorga’s lawsuit alleged Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement they reached almost a decade before German news outlet Der Spiegel in 2017 published an article titled “Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret”, based on documents obtained from “whistleblower portal Football Leaks”.

Mr Stovall maintained Ms Mayorga never wanted to be named publicly and did not break the hush-money settlement. Her lawsuit sought to void it, accusing Ronaldo and his representatives of conspiracy, defamation, breach of contract, coercion and fraud.

In documents filed in 2021, Stovall tallied damages at 25 million dollars (£20 million) plus lawyers’ fees.

Mr Christiansen and Ms Works fought on several fronts for years to keep the confidentiality agreement out of public view. They alleged Mr Stovall improperly used Ms Mayorga to try to capitalise on Ronaldo’s fame and fortune.

Mr Stovall argued that Ms Mayorga, now 39, had learning disabilities as a child and was so pressured by Ronaldo’s lawyers and representatives that she was in no condition to consent to dropping a criminal complaint she filed shortly after her encounter with Ronaldo and accepting the 375,000 dollars.

Ronaldo’s legal team does not dispute Ronaldo met Ms Mayorga and they had sex in June 2009, but maintained it was consensual and not rape.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
2
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
3
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
4
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
4
5
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
8
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
7
9
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
10
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s…

More from The Courier

Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teachers strike Picture shows; Teachers picket in Perth. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 24/11/2022
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates as she joins SNP's newly elected MPs for a group photo call outside the V&A Museum in Dundee. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan with Afghanistan veteran Giles Duley. Image: Elevator
Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut

Editor's Picks

Most Commented