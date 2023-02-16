South Korea reverts to calling the North ‘our enemy’ in latest defence report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Korea reverts to calling the North ‘our enemy’ in latest defence report

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 7.44am
South Korea has reverted to calling North Korea its enemy in a defence report (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
South Korea has reverted to calling North Korea its enemy in a defence report (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

South Korea called North Korea “our enemy” in its biennial defence document published on Thursday, reviving the label for its rival for the first time in six years, as tensions worsen between the two.

North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, including simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea.

In response, South Korea’s conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol has been seeking a stronger US security commitment and boosting its own military capabilities.

Descriptions of North Korea in South Korea’s defence white papers reflect the rocky ties between the two Koreas.

Past South Korean documents called North Korea its “main enemy”, “present enemy” or “enemy” in times of animosities with the North. But they avoided such references when relations were improved.

“(North Korea) doesn’t give up its nukes and is persistently posing military threats to us, so the North Korean government and military is our enemy,” the 2022 South Korean defence white paper read.

The document also noted the fact that in December, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called South Korea “our undoubted enemy” in a speech at a key ruling party meeting.

It also cited North Korea’s legislation of a new law that authorises its pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons on a broad range of scenarios.

The document said North Korean nuclear programs and provocations “are seriously threatening our security.”

It said the main objectives of South Korean defence policies include bracing for threats and potential invasion by North Korea, deterring a war on the Korean Peninsula and contributing to a peaceful future Korean unification.

North Korea did not immediately respond to the revived enemy terminology in the South Korean defence white paper, though it has lashed out at past enemy labels, calling them provocations that demonstrated South Korean hostility.

South Korea first called North Korea its “main enemy” in 1995, a year after North Korea threatened to turn Seoul into “sea of fire” — rhetoric the North has since repeatedly used when confrontations flared with the South.

During a previous era of inter-Korean detente in the 2000s, South Korea stopped using such enemy terminologies, but resuscitated them after 50 South Korean navy sailors were killed in a torpedo attack blamed on North Korea in 2010.

South Korea again avoided using enemy labels when it was governed by Yoon’s liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who espoused greater reconciliation with North Korea.

Defence documents published during Moon’s 2017-2022 rule did not mention North Korea by name when they said South Korea’s military “considers any force that threatens and violates the sovereignty, territory, people, and properties of the Republic of Korea as an enemy”.

Yoon, who took office in May, has vowed stern response to North Korean provocation.

