Tax officials continue search of BBC offices in New Delhi for third day

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 9.48am
An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India’s tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organisation’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion.

The search continued as opposition political parties and other media organisations criticised the move as an attempt to intimidate the media.

Some news staff members were questioned overnight but the tax officials on Thursday restricted themselves to the company’s business executives and their offices, said some staff members who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics questioned the timing of the searches, which came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Modi in the UK.

Security guards close the gate of the building housing the BBC office in New Delhi as tax officials search the premises (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to India’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry, said there was no connection between the two.

“Whether you are a media organisation or you are a manufacturer, the purpose of tax laws apply equally to everybody. And if you are found in violation of those tax laws, the appropriate action is taken as the due process of law,” Mr Gupta said in an interview with the Mirror Now television news channel.

The Indian tax department has not so far issued any statement on what prompted the searches of the BBC offices since officials arrived there on Tuesday morning.

Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster said on Tuesday it was co-operating fully with Indian authorities and hoped “to have this situation resolved as soon as possible.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was the subject of a BBC documentary (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

“Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to co-operate with the ongoing inquiries,” it said, adding: “Our output and journalism continue as normal.”

BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited unnamed officials as saying on Thursday that investigators collected financial data from select BBC staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data from the news organisation.

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, the agency said.

India’s News Broadcasters and Digital Association criticised the income tax “surveys” at the BBC offices.

While the association “maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempt to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organisations,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The main opposition Congress party leader, Mallikarjun Kharge described the government action as an assault on freedom of the press under Mr Modi’s government.

The documentary, India: The Modi Question, was broadcast in the UK last month, examining the prime minister’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the time. More than 1,000 people were killed in the violence.

Mr Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his watch allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him. Last year, the court dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim victim questioning Mr Modi’s exoneration.

The second portion of the two-part documentary examined “the track record of Narendra Modi’s government following his re-election in 2019,” according to the BBC website.

The programme drew an immediate backlash from India’s government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to block it from being shown in the country.

Local authorities scrambled to stop screenings organised at Indian universities, and social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube complied with government requests to remove links to the documentary.

The BBC said at the time that the documentary was “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

“We offered the Indian government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series – it declined to respond,” its statement said.

India’s foreign ministry called the documentary a “propaganda piece designed to push a particularly discredited narrative” that lacked objectivity.

Press freedom in India has been on a steady decline in recent years. The country fell eight places, to 150 out of 180 countries, in the 2022 Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

Media watchdog groups accuse the Modi government of silencing criticism on social media under a sweeping internet law that puts digital platforms including Twitter and Facebook under direct government oversight.

Some media outlets critical of the government have been subjected to tax searches.

Authorities searched the offices of the left-leaning website NewsClick and independent media portal Newslaundry on the same day in 2021.

Tax officials also accused the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper of tax evasion in 2021 after it published reports of mass funeral pyres and floating corpses that challenged the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2017, the government’s investigation bureau said it was probing cases of loan defaults when it raided the offices of New Delhi Television, known for its liberal slant.

