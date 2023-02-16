China and Iran urge Afghanistan to end work and education restrictions on women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China and Iran urge Afghanistan to end work and education restrictions on women

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 11.47am
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, right, walks with Chinese president Xi Jinping as part of a trip to Beijing (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP)
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, right, walks with Chinese president Xi Jinping as part of a trip to Beijing (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP)

China and Iran have urged mutual neighbour Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education.

The call came in a joint statement on Thursday issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, during which the two sides affirmed close economic and political ties and their rejection of Western standards of human rights and democracy.

Since taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has banned women and girls from universities and schools after the sixth grade and forced out those in elected offices and other prominent positions.

“The two sides called on the Afghan rulers to form an inclusive government in which all ethnic groups and political groups actually participate, and cancel all discriminatory measures against women, ethnic minorities and other religions,” the statement said, adding that the US and its Nato allies “should be responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan”.

The US had backed Afghanistan’s elected government against the Taliban, but withdrew amid the rising costs and dwindling domestic support for a government that was unable to counter a Taliban revival.

The call for women’s rights is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shia Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements.

The country’s theocracy has executed at least four men since the demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini. All have faced internationally criticised, rapid, behind-closed-door trials.

The bulk of the China-Iran joint statement emphasised strong political and economic ties, the quest for peace and justice in the Middle East, and denuclearisation in spite of Tehran’s alleged drive to produce atomic weapons.

In a meeting earlier with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Mr Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and the country’s claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan.

China and Iran portray themselves, alongside Moscow, as counterweights to American power, and have given tacit, and in Iran’s case, material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“China supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty” and “resisting unilateralism and bullying”, Mr Xi said in a statement carried by Chinese state TV on its website.

Mr Xi and Mr Raisi attended the signing of 20 co-operation agreements including on trade and tourism, the Chinese government announced.

Those add to a 25-year strategy agreement signed in 2021 to cooperate in developing oil, industry and other fields.

China is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil and a major source of investment.

Iran has struggled for years under trade and financial sanctions imposed by Washington and other Western governments.

The US government cut off Iran’s access to the network that connects global banks in 2018.

