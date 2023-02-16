Volodymyr Zelensky to address opening of Berlin International Film Festival By Press Association February 16 2023, 12.11pm Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the opening of the Berlin International Film Festival (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday. This year, organisers say they will pay special tribute this to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran. Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale. Kristen Stewart’ left, is the head of the panel of judges at the film festival (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) This year’s event, which runs until February 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart. The festival will open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s film She Came to Me, starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife 2 ‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins… 3 Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card 4 Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 5 Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot 6 Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin 7 Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s 8 How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice 9 First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes 10 Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years More from The Courier Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase 5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to… Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as… No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone Editor's Picks Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage Work by legendary Commando comics artist goes on show Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline’s triumphant and tragic season to be relived in new play Harland & Wolff: More than 60 job losses in Fife Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin Radiohead’s Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you’re in a sporting bubble but the public don’t care Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of ‘sextortion’ plot but admits child abuse offences Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 3 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 4 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 5 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 6 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 9 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 10 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee