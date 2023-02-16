Range Rover driver caused death and injury by dangerous driving in A40 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Range Rover driver caused death and injury by dangerous driving in A40 crash

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 1.03pm Updated: February 16 2023, 1.27pm
The scene of a fatal crash in Park Royal, west London, in which a Range Rover ended up on a railway track for the Piccadilly underground line (PA)
The scene of a fatal crash in Park Royal, west London, in which a Range Rover ended up on a railway track for the Piccadilly underground line (PA)

A man has admitted killing a beautician when he ploughed his Range Rover through a Tesla dealership and ended up on a west London railway track.

Rida Kazem, 23, pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Yagmur Ozden, 33, in a crash on the A40 westbound near Ealing, Greater London, Isleworth Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Kazem, of Costons Avenue, Greenford, also admitted a second offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Zamarod Arif, 26 at the time, who was critically hurt in the same incident.

Baghdad-born Ms Ozden, of Finchley Road, who was a passenger, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 3.48am on August 22 2022.

Police outside Park Royal underground station (PA)
Police outside Park Royal underground station (PA)

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Ozden died from multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma, West London Coroner’s Court heard in August 2022.

The Range Rover Sport, which costs from £80,000 for a basic model, collided with a stationary Tesla and some of it ended up on the tracks at Park Royal Tube station.

Kazem, who was bearded and wearing a grey jumper, spoke to confirm his name and twice plead guilty.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn said Kazem has previous speeding convictions, including one recent offence for driving 95mph in a 50mph zone before this incident.

David Rhodes, for Kazem, said his client was a “young man of otherwise good character”.

Park Royal crash
A damaged Tesla car is removed from the scene (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.”

He said Kazem had “suffered a serious injury himself” during the crash, resulting in the amputation of his left leg, for which he may have to undergo further surgery.

Judge Robin Johnson adjourned the case and remanded him in custody, to next appear at the same court on April 21 for sentencing.

He said: “Your case will be adjourned for the preparation of a report on the topic of dangerousness by the probation service and for both parties to gather information in respect of the prosecution and your mitigation.

“Your bail is now withdrawn, you will be remanded in custody on both these matters.”

