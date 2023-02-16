Jude Bellingham relishing Champions League return leg with Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jude Bellingham relishing Champions League return leg with Chelsea

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 1.23pm
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is confident Borussia Dortmund have what it takes to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League (Tim Goode/PA)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is confident Borussia Dortmund have what it takes to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League (Tim Goode/PA)

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is certain his Borussia Dortmund side will not be intimidated by the challenge of trying to knock 2021 champions Chelsea out of the Champions League in three weeks’ time.

Dortmund beat the Blues 1-0 in front of 81,365 at a sold-out Signal Iduna Park thanks to a sublime solo effort from Karim Adeyemi in the second half, the first time since 2016 Dortmund had beaten Premier League opposition in Europe.

A second-leg victory at Stamford Bridge on March 7 would book Bellingham’s side their fifth trip to the quarter-finals since the round of 16 was introduced, a prospect the 19-year-old is already relishing.

“It’ll be a brilliant experience for us,” he told CBS Sports Golazo.

“I think we all dream of playing in games like that where we go away to big teams and we try to get a positive result to see our team into the next round, so you’ve got to enjoy games like that, you can’t shy away from it and we’ll definitely be up for it in the second leg.”

The Stourbridge native – a rumoured target for Chelsea this summer – is one of England’s rapidly-rising talents after scoring and picking up an assist at the World Cup in Qatar.

Bellingham, despite his youth, has already achieved a multitude of milestones.

His goal against Manchester City in the 2021 quarter-final second leg made him the youngest English player to score in the Champions League, at 17 years and 289 days.

Karim Adeyemi's spectacular solo effort proved the winner at Signal Iduna Par
Karim Adeyemi’s spectacular solo effort proved the winner at Signal Iduna Park (Martin Meissner/AP)

Wednesday marked the second time Bellingham, who scored a team-leading four goals in the group stages, was handed the captain’s armband in the Champions League.

The first came in October’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla with Bellingham – at 19 years and 98 days – also becoming the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, behind only Ruben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days).

Bellingham is not conscious of his age when it comes to his role as a team leader, admitting: “I think it comes quite naturally, but for me it’s probably the biggest honour of my career so far, to captain this football club.

“I have brilliant role models like Marco (Reus) and Mats (Hummels) and I know how to kind of carry myself when I see them, they carry themselves so well so I take a lot of examples from that.

“I know that without the captain’s armband I can still try and lead the team and this is just kind of a bit more for show, but we need to all be captains in the second leg. It’s important that we all show up and we all get the job done.”

Kai Havertz scored the only goal in Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League title triumph and was frustrated by Wednesday’s result in his native Germany, where the Blues managed 21 attempts to their opponents’ 14 but could not find the finishing touch.

He told the club website: “It’s frustrating to lose because I thought we played quite well.

“We created plenty of chances and on another day, we could have scored a couple of goals and the tie would look so different.

“I don’t think we should be too unhappy with our performance because we created the opportunities, but it’s just frustrating that we couldn’t take any of them. We have to look at that and try to improve on that front.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
2
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
5
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
6
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
7
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
8
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
9
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
10
Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly's return has been hailed by fans. Image: The View/Twitter.
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

More from The Courier

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is confident Borussia Dortmund have what it takes to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League (Tim Goode/PA)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented