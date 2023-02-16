Antonio Conte: I won’t return to work at Tottenham until fully fit following op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte: I won’t return to work at Tottenham until fully fit following op

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 2.22pm Updated: February 16 2023, 2.31pm
Antonio Conte will be absent from first-team duties at Tottenham for the foreseeable future (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has revealed he will not return to work until he is fully recovered from his recent surgery.

The 53-year-old was on the touchline for Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at AC Milan, which was his second game back following an operation to remove his gallbladder on February 1.

A routine post-operation check-up took place on Wednesday in Italy and Conte will now spend the foreseeable future in his home country until he has recovered entirely.

“My great sense of responsibility towards the club, the players, the staff and the fans brought me to anticipate my comeback on the field,” the Spurs boss wrote on Instagram.

“Sadly I underestimated the procedure, which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency.

“My body has suffered my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery. Who knows me understands what a burden this is for me, but it is necessary. Come on you Spurs.”

Conte experienced “severe abdominal pain” that was later diagnosed as cholecystitis following their 3-0 win at Preston in the FA Cup last month and subsequently underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder days later.

It meant the Italian missed Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on February 5 but, two weeks after his operation, he returned to work.

Assistant Cristian Stellini had referenced the need for Conte to “take it easy” and the former Chelsea manager conceded he was not 100 per cent ahead of the midweek fixture in Milan.

Conte had been reserved by his own high-octane standards at Leicester on his return to the touchline but was more active at San Siro and regularly bellowed out instructions to his team.

The head coach insisted after the Champions League last-16 tie he would return to full fitness soon but assistant Stellini will now take on first-team duties.

A club statement read: “Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery,” a club statement read.

“Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team responsibility.”

Stellini, who has won two matches in charge of fifth-placed Spurs this season, will lead the team for Sunday’s London derby with West Ham.

Tottenham are in the middle of a busy period and set to play Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup fixtures during the next month.

