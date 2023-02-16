Five men ‘linked to Wagner Group’ arrested after protest over Kosovo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five men ‘linked to Wagner Group’ arrested after protest over Kosovo

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 2.42pm
Pro-Russian demonstrators call for Serbia to reject the recognition of Kosovo as an independent country (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Pro-Russian demonstrators call for Serbia to reject the recognition of Kosovo as an independent country (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia’s police have arrested five men on suspicion of calling for the violent overthrow of the Balkan country’s president during a protest a day earlier, and of arms possession.

The arrested men, some with alleged links to Russia’s private military Wagner Group, took part in a protest on Wednesday evening of far-right, pro-Russian groups demanding that the populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, rejects a Western plan on normalising ties with Serbia’s breakaway Kosovo province.

The protesters gathered in front of the presidency building in downtown Belgrade, carrying banners that read “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”, “No surrender”, and “Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia”.

They blocked traffic and at one point tore down a metal fence in front of the presidency shouting: “Where is Vucic?” Some hurled eggs at the building.

Serbia Kosovo
Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbian officials were quick to denounce the protest, claiming it was an attempted coup against the president and the government.

The interior ministry said the five men were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of calling “for the violent overthrow of the government and the president of Serbia, as well as the possession of weapons and explosive materials”.

Mr Vucic on Wednesday accused the protesters of being anti-Serbian and receiving funding and support from “a foreign country,” apparently referring to Russia.

“Do you really think it’s possible, you think there won’t be an answer to that? The state will react very efficiently, very quickly, very seriously and very responsibly,” he said.

Serbia Kosovo
The pro-Russian demonstrators want Kosovo to return to Serbian control (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

The Russian ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko, reacted, tweeting that “Russia is determined to continue all-round co-operation with friendly Serbia and does not interfere in Serbia’s internal affairs”.

“We strongly condemn the threats sent from the gathering that took place last night near the presidency of Serbia,” he added.

The protest come amid efforts by US and European Union officials to mediate a solution for the long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

Serbia has relied on its traditional Slavic ally, Russia, as well as China, in its refusal to acknowledge Kosovo’s independence, which is backed by Washington and most EU countries.

Western officials fear Russia could use simmering tensions in Kosovo to try to destabilise the Balkans and avert some attention from the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Vucic has said he is ready to consider the Western plan. Its provisions have not been published but it reportedly stipulates that Serbia would not object to Kosovo’s membership in international institutions, including the United Nations, while Serbia would get a faster track toward membership of the EU.

