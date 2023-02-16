High Court win for widow left nothing in will ‘opens doors to others’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High Court win for widow left nothing in will ‘opens doors to others’

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 6.02pm
Mr Justice Peel considered evidence from a recent hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mr Justice Peel considered evidence from a recent hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A High Court judge who ruled that an 83-year-old widow should get a fair share of her late husband’s £1 million-plus estate despite being left out of a will has opened a door for others, a lawyer has said.

Karnail Singh left everything to his two sons and nothing to widow Harbans Kaur, his wife of 66 years, or his four daughters, Mr Justice Peel was told.

The judge heard that Mr Singh, who died in 2021, “wished to leave his estate solely down the male line”.

Mrs Kaur, who lives in the West Midlands, had taken legal action and Mr Justice Peel ruled earlier this week that she should get 50% of the net value of Mr Singh’s estate.

Lawyer Jessika Bhatti, who is based at Meadows Ryan Solicitors, and represented Mrs Kaur, said on Thursday that an injustice had been overturned.

“I feel privileged to be a part of an injustice made right,” Ms Bhatti told the PA News agency.

“This judgment has opened the door to many other families and individuals who find themselves in similar circumstances.

“The case will now act as a precedent to ensure the most vulnerable individuals seek justice at the earliest opportunity without enduring the unpleasantries of a trial.”

Ms Bhatti said there was “no conceivable argument” that financial provision should not have been made for Mrs Kaur.

She added: “My client’s age, ill health and acute financial needs were the driving force behind this case, and it is with great honour that our legal system was able to overturn an injustice.”

Mr Justice Peel had outlined detail of his decision in a written ruling after considering evidence at a recent hearing in the Family Division of the High Court, at the Royal Courts of Justice complex, in London.

He heard that Mrs Kaur estimated the estate to be worth £1.9 million gross but that one of her sons put the value at £1.2 million.

The judge, who heard the family had run a clothing business, said it was clear that “reasonable provision” had not been made for Mrs Kaur, whose income consisted of state benefits of around £12,000.

Ms Bhatti said: “We invited the court to conclude that the claim is a clear-cut case for which there is a palpable obligation on the part of the deceased to make a provision for his wife.

“He failed to do this and there is no conceivable argument that a financial provision should not be made for her.

“His Honourable Mr Justice Peel gave careful consideration and concluded it is just and reasonable for the case not to be prolonged and instead appropriate for summary disposal.”

