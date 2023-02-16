Lauren James’ first England goal seals comfortable Arnold Clark Cup victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lauren James’ first England goal seals comfortable Arnold Clark Cup victory

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.01pm Updated: February 16 2023, 10.03pm
England’s Lauren James (third left) celebrates with team-mates (Mike Egerton/PA)
England's Lauren James (third left) celebrates with team-mates (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lauren James scored her first England goal as the European champions opened their Arnold Clark Cup defence with a 4-0 victory over South Korea in Milton Keynes.

The Lionesses went in front in the 40th minute via a Georgia Stanway penalty won by James, moments after Alessia Russo had hit a shot against a post.

Chloe Kelly and Russo then scored in quick succession soon after the break before James capped her player-of-the match performance by breaking her senior England duck, the 21-year-old Chelsea forward striking past Kim Jung-mi in the 78th minute.

Stanway and substitute Katie Robinson hit the woodwork either side of that as well as Sarina Wiegman’s side produced a dominant display in their first fixture of the calendar year.

The round-robin competition’s table sees England – now unbeaten in 27 games under Wiegman, with 23 wins – top on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who won 2-1 against Italy in the earlier match at Stadium MK.

Wiegman’s team continue their Arnold Clark Cup campaign, and preparations for the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, by facing the Italians in Coventry on Sunday.

England’s starting line-up showed six changes from the 1-1 draw against Norway in November that concluded their memorable 2022.

England v Korea Republic – Arnold Clark Cup – Stadium MK
Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring England’s second goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

That included Milton Keynes-born skipper Leah Williamson coming back in after injury to make her first international appearance since September – starting in midfield in the absence of the unwell Keira Walsh.

As well as Williamson donning the anti-discrimination ‘OneLove’ armband, England wore black armbands in tribute to their sidelined team-mate Beth Mead’s mother June, who died in January, and the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

The opening effort of the contest came with James firing wide in the third minute, before South Korea – managed by Englishman Colin Bell and ranked 11 places below the Lionesses at 15th in the world – brought a save out of Mary Earps soon after as Choo Hyo-joo’s strike was gathered.

A succession of England attempts followed without them managing to make a breakthrough. Ella Toone sent a shot wide and saw another pushed behind by Kim, Lucy Bronze hit one too high, James had one saved at the end of a forward burst and Stanway headed over.

England then went the closest yet in the 38th minute as Russo struck a post – and moments later they had the lead, James being fouled and Brazilian referee Andreza Ferreira awarding a spot-kick that was firmly dispatched by Stanway.

The advantage was doubled in the opening minute of the second half when Kelly picked up the ball on left and sent a deflected shot past Kim from edge of the box.

And four minutes after that, England had scored again, Russo meeting Alex Greenwood’s cross with a finish at the near post.

Kelly flashed a shot across goal and Stanway then hit the bar before coming off, amid a flurry of England changes, for Laura Coombs, who had won her previous two caps back in 2015.

James’ impressive performance, on what was her sixth cap, was then rewarded with a goal as she whipped a shot beyond Kim, and Robinson almost made it 5-0 in the closing stages as her effort came back off the upright.

